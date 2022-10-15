Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Christiansburg, VA
People commonly refer to Christiansburg, Virginia, as a small but progressive town. The thriving county seat of Montgomery County is an urban community with developments covering trade, commerce, transportation, and recreation. Experiences here range from nature tripping, sports activities, agricultural tours, and arts events. Visitors can reach this destination through...
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WSLS
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll
ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
WSLS
Students help with Habitat of Humanity build in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and high school students from Giles Technical Center have teamed up to tackle housing in the area. They’ve already built six homes, but they’re not done yet– they’re now working on two more.
WSLS
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WSET
New pup in charge! Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has a new friendly, and furry, face around their station. The Office of the Sheriff announced that their newest K-9 officially started training on Monday. K-9 Bono and his handler, Sgt. Knight, will be in training until the end...
WSLS
Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
