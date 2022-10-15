ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 1

WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Christiansburg, VA

People commonly refer to Christiansburg, Virginia, as a small but progressive town. The thriving county seat of Montgomery County is an urban community with developments covering trade, commerce, transportation, and recreation. Experiences here range from nature tripping, sports activities, agricultural tours, and arts events. Visitors can reach this destination through...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA

