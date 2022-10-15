Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
WacoTrib.com
MCC women ranked 19th in preseason poll
The McLennan Women's Basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Bill Brock, will open the season ranked No. 19 in the NJCAA Division I Preseason Poll, which was released Monday. Tyler, the defending national champion and a nonconference opponent of McLennan, took the No. 1 ranking. Shelton State...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
ocolly.com
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
koxe.com
Jerry Warren Britton, 71, of Granbury
Jerry Warren Britton, 71, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Granbury, formerly of Brownwood, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, in Granbury, Texas. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Acton Baptist Church. A...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
WacoTrib.com
Cold front promises relief from months of scorching heat in Central Texas
No need to wrap the pipes or stock up on flannel, but it’s going to get nippy on Wednesday, with temperatures possibly falling into the mid-30s in outlying areas around Waco, the National Weather Service predicts. “You will see perhaps the coldest morning this season,” said Daniel Huckaby, a...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
