Maypearl, TX

WacoTrib.com

MCC women ranked 19th in preseason poll

The McLennan Women's Basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Bill Brock, will open the season ranked No. 19 in the NJCAA Division I Preseason Poll, which was released Monday. Tyler, the defending national champion and a nonconference opponent of McLennan, took the No. 1 ranking. Shelton State...
WACO, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX
ocolly.com

Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria

What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
DALLAS, TX
koxe.com

Jerry Warren Britton, 71, of Granbury

Jerry Warren Britton, 71, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Granbury, formerly of Brownwood, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, in Granbury, Texas. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Acton Baptist Church. A...
GRANBURY, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
KWTX

Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Cold front promises relief from months of scorching heat in Central Texas

No need to wrap the pipes or stock up on flannel, but it’s going to get nippy on Wednesday, with temperatures possibly falling into the mid-30s in outlying areas around Waco, the National Weather Service predicts. “You will see perhaps the coldest morning this season,” said Daniel Huckaby, a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX

