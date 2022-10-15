Read full article on original website
LIVALL PikaBoost electric bike converter with regenerative battery will soon crowdfund on Kickstarter
LIVALL will begin a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the PikaBoost electric bike converter shortly. The product is described as an electric bike booster which can be mounted tool-free between your bicycle’s seat post and wheel to power the bike. The gadget is suitable for various surfaces, with an IP66 waterproof rating and an integrated terrain change detection system. The device can auto-maintain an average speed determined by the terrain and your power output, providing additional assistance during steep inclines.
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications leak online
The Galaxy S23 may be several months away from releasing, but numerous details about the device have already emerged online. For example, @OnLeaks shared CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S23 last month. Seemingly, Samsung has decided to adopt the camera design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra across the entire Galaxy S23 series, although @UniverseIce has cast doubts about the authenticity of @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders.
Zectron folding electric bike has 150-mile range and smartphone app with remote unlock feature
The Zectron folding electric bike will soon be available via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The US edition of the bicycle is powered by a 350 W motor, while the EU model has a 250 W motor, allowing a top speed of 20 mph (~32 kph) and 16 mph (~25 kph), respectively. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, with seven-level gearing to help you climb and descend hills easily.
New Apple TV 4K released with A15 Bionic, USB Type-C and Thread connectivity at a lower price
Apple has quietly updated the Apple TV 4K, a device that arrives alongside the iPad (10th Generation) and Apple M2-powered iPad Pros. As with the latter tablets, the new Apple TV 4K looks almost exactly the same as the outgoing model. In fact, the lack of 'tv' lettering is the only visual distinction on the unit itself separating it from its predecessor.
Sandberg unveils USB Webcam Flex 1080P HD and USB-C All-in-1 Docking Station
Although both can be considered rather classic accessories and lack support for the latest technologies, the USB webcam and USB-C docking station from Danish mobile accessories brand can still be useful to many users as of late 2022. Described by the official press release as "an ideal pairing for those who are working from home and participating in video calls," these two products come with a long warranty period and fair pricing.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with Android 13 out of the box is revealed as on the way thanks to a new leak
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has joined its 4G/LTE-only counterpart in having a next-gen replacement pop up in a new leak ahead of its launch. This one all but confirms the launch of a smartphone with up-to-date software and mobile data specs (even if they are not matched by its Wi-Fi capabilities) in the near future.
Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Self-Cleaning Broken Wall Blender for hot and cold beverages revealed
The Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Self-Cleaning Broken Wall Blender has been revealed in China. The smart kitchen gadget has nine speed settings to help you make various drinks, with soy milk, soup, milkshake and fruit juice modes. You can use the blender to make hot and cold beverages, with the device retaining heat for around four hours.
OnePlus 11 Pro: 2023-bound flagship to be launched without the Pro moniker
The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 11 Pro has been at the centre of numerous leaks, including one that revealed its entire spec sheet. Its non-Pro sibling, on the other hand, didn't get nearly as much limelight. Twitter leaker Max Jambor has revealed some important information that explains why. Like last year, OnePlus...
Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV 2023 model unveiled with 4K display and 20 W sound system
The 2023 Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV has been revealed in China. The device has a 70-in (~178 cm) 4K panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 78% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The TV has thin metal bezels, providing a 96% screen-to-body ratio. An ARM Cortex-A35 quad-core processor powers the gadget with 1.5 GB memory and 8 GB flash memory. Including the stand, the TV measures 1,568 x 946 x 336 mm (~61.7 x 37.2 x 13.2-in).
Looming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra makes the S22 Ultra "worthless" as weight and charging support are seemingly confirmed
Numerous reports have claimed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will look very similar to the predecessor range, with the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra coming with only a few minor design changes compared to the S22 Ultra. However, while many phone buyers do list a completely refreshed look as high importance for a new iteration of devices, there are certainly plenty who are more concerned about component upgrades. It is this latter reason that has Ice universe exclaiming that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will make its predecessor “worthless”.
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector pre-order campaign launches with US$120 discount
Anker has launched a pre-order campaign for its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Customers in the US, UK, Canada and the EU who pay a US$1 (or £1 or CA$1 or €1) deposit for the device before November 13 are eligible to receive US$120 (or £120 or CA$200 or €150) off the MSRP of US$799.99 (or £799.99 or CA$1,099 or €899.99).
Deal | MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC gets steep 20% discount and drops to its most compelling sale price to date
The 2020 MacBook Air may already be two years old, but the blazing-fast Apple M1 SoC and a considerably discounted price arguably give this 13-inch laptop one of the best price-to-performance ratios that Cupertino has to offer these days. The just-announced 2022 iPad Pro M2 and the new entry-level 10th...
Redmi A1 Plus launches as another budget smartphone in Xiaomi's arsenal
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A1 Plus, less than a month after the device leaked online. As expected, the Redmi A1 Plus shares many features with the Redmi A1, itself only announced a month ago. In fact, it appears that the Redmi A1 Plus offers one advantage over its sibling.
Pixel Watch: Google confirms no Qi wireless or reverse wireless charging support for new smartwatch
The Pixel Watch has now reached reviewers and consumers after months of teasing. However, it turns out that there are a few nuances that Google was not forthcoming about, such as the device's inability to support automatic workout tracking. Similarly, Google subsequently confirmed that the Pixel Watch will receive fewer major OS updates than the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. In fact, software support for the Pixel Watch will cease in the same year as the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
Apple refreshes iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M2, Apple Pencil and Wi-Fi 6E improvements
Apple has released a new generation of iPad Pro tablets, although they are both the spitting image of their predecessors. In fact, Apple has not touched the design of the iPad Pro 11 or the iPad Pro 12.9. Instead, all upgrades are internal and centre around a new chipset. Unsurprisingly, Apple has upgraded both tablets to the Apple M2 chipset, rather than the more powerful M1 Pro, M1 Max or M1 Ultra.
Homey Pro smart home hub with Matter and Thread support unveiled
The Homey Pro smart home hub has been unveiled; the company claims it is the world’s most advanced gadget in its class. As with its predecessor, the Homey, the device enables you to link over 50,000 devices and control them with mobile or web apps or using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands.
Galaxy M54: Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger could pack some serious firepower
Samsung is no stranger to putting generations-old flagship chips in its mid-rangers. Last year's Galaxy F62 used the now three-year-old Exynos 9825 that powered the Galaxy Note 10 series. The upcoming Galaxy M54 could also follow suit but with a Qualcomm chip this time. According to The Pixel on YouTube,...
Apple iPhone 14: Premium Smartphone with Innovation Issues
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. What differentiates the iPhone 14 from its predecessor iPhone 13? The answer, unfortunately, is very little. The list of features is fairly short, since Apple has only made a few minor upgrades. They include an improved main and front camera, an automatic crash detection, more RAM, two new color variants, and a better repairability. Truly revolutionary new features for the series such as the always-on display, 48-MP camera, and the Dynamic Island are exclusive to the Pro models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
LG Smart Monitor 32SQ780S is unleashed on the US market to take the 4K Samsung M8 on
LG has demonstrated that it has sat up and taken notice of the new trend toward monitors with the features of a smart TV with its new, ~90% DCI-P3-covering LCD 32SQ780S. Like the identically-sized Samsung M8, it has a 4K resolution with a standard 60Hz resolution. Then again, the user...
Juno Tablet: Juno Computers presents Linux tablet with Intel Celeron N5100 for £449
Juno Computers has unveiled the Juno Tablet, a tablet for Linux enthusiasts. Offered with Mobian, Plasma Mobile or Phosh based on Manjaro, the Juno Tablet relies on the Intel Celeron N5100, a Jasper Lake processor from last year that has a 6 W TDP and four CPU cores that can boost to 2.8 GHz when needed. For reference, the Intel Celeron N5100 contains an Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 Execution Units (EU), too.
