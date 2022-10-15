Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. What differentiates the iPhone 14 from its predecessor iPhone 13? The answer, unfortunately, is very little. The list of features is fairly short, since Apple has only made a few minor upgrades. They include an improved main and front camera, an automatic crash detection, more RAM, two new color variants, and a better repairability. Truly revolutionary new features for the series such as the always-on display, 48-MP camera, and the Dynamic Island are exclusive to the Pro models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2 DAYS AGO