Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds-eye view of pipe that’s been sitting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

