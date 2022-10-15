Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds-eye view of pipe that’s been sitting...
