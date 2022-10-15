Read full article on original website
Surface Studio 2+ is official with Intel 11th-gen chip, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and an eyewatering price tag
Microsoft has finally taken the wraps off a new Surface Studio. Dubbed the Surface Studio 2+, and featuring updated specs in the same classic design introduced with the first Surface Studio back in 2016.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake processor almost hits 6 GHz on a US$215 B660-based mainboard
Although the Intel Core i9-13900KF processor is known for reaching clock speeds in excess of 6 GHz, this happens when high-end Z690 and Z790 chipsets are used. However, it has recently reached 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI mainboard, which is an affordable solution that sports a mainstream chipset.
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
notebookcheck.net
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
notebookcheck.net
Razercon 2022 | Razer Edge: Steam Deck competitor unveiled with a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and 5G
Razer teased the launch of its first-ever handheld gaming console, the Razer Edge 5G, a few days ago. It was marketed as a 5G-ready cloud gaming console, similar to the Logitech G Cloud announced earlier. Razer has now officially unveiled the console at Razercon 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only variant retails at US$399 and one can pre-reserve via Razer's website for a token amount of US$5. It will officially hit shelves in January 2023. There is no word about its 5G variant's price, but Razer says that it is exclusive to Verizon.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
Toms Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X delivers impressive performance gains that beat Alder Lake in most types of workloads, including gaming. However, the chip, motherboard, and memory pricing conspire to make it a poor value. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
notebookcheck.net
AMD allegedly planning to lower Ryzen 7000 CPU production plan
According to an internal report that was somehow inspected by Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba, AMD has decided to lower its expectations for the Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs. In this case, lower expectations mean that the company's management team has also decided to tweak the production plan of the new chips accordingly.
Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this year
If you're after a PS5 SSD or hard drive then this is what to expect from this year's Black Friday sales
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Mini: New information buttresses rumors of a third Pixel model
Android Business Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Word on the grapevine has tipped Google to launch a third Pixel device after the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Those rumors look to have suddenly become substantiated, with new information revealing even more details of the supposed third Pixel phone.
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti vs. Radeon RX 6800: 52 Game Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we have a big GPU benchmark comparison for you, this time putting the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti against the Radeon RX 6800. As next-gen GPUs arrive and pricing returns to sane levels, we are left with "new" mainstream priced graphics cards that may be worthy of your consideration.
DirectStorage 1.1 will dramatically reduce PC game load times by using your GPU
Microsoft recently shared a sneak peek of DirectStorage 1.1. The update will lower loading times within supported games by relying on a GPU for decompression rather than a CPU.
Digital Trends
Why Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs will never be for me
Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs launched recently, and to say they’ve made waves in the computing world would be a serious understatement. These cards are big, powerful, and outrageously expensive. Yet if you want the most absurd performance cards you can get your mitts on, they’re second to none.
techunwrapped.com
Ryzen 7000 APUs will employ Zen 2, Zen 3 and Zen 4 architectures
It seems that Intel is not going to be left alone when it comes to recycling old architectures into next-generation processors, since we have recently learned that amd plans to make a similar move with his Ryzen 7000 aimed at laptops and small devices, which will be based on the architectures Raphael (Zen 4), Barcelo (Zen 3) and Mendocino (Zen 2).
notebookcheck.net
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review: Stunning, Expensive, And A Tad Vexing
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 delivers a combination of high-powered computing, decent gaming, and the ability to transform from laptop to monstrous tablet.
Gigabyte Publishes Specs for All 13th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
Raptor Lake or Alder Lake, they all belong to the 13th Gen Core family now.
