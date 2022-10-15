Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
LIVALL PikaBoost electric bike converter with regenerative battery will soon crowdfund on Kickstarter
LIVALL will begin a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the PikaBoost electric bike converter shortly. The product is described as an electric bike booster which can be mounted tool-free between your bicycle’s seat post and wheel to power the bike. The gadget is suitable for various surfaces, with an IP66 waterproof rating and an integrated terrain change detection system. The device can auto-maintain an average speed determined by the terrain and your power output, providing additional assistance during steep inclines.
scitechdaily.com
Battery Tech Breakthrough: 10-Minute Charge Time Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable Electric Car
Scientists develop a new technique that charges EV batteries in just 10 minutes. A design breakthrough has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical electric vehicle battery. A paper detailing the record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range was published on October 12 in the journal Nature.
notebookcheck.net
Zectron folding electric bike has 150-mile range and smartphone app with remote unlock feature
The Zectron folding electric bike will soon be available via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The US edition of the bicycle is powered by a 350 W motor, while the EU model has a 250 W motor, allowing a top speed of 20 mph (~32 kph) and 16 mph (~25 kph), respectively. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, with seven-level gearing to help you climb and descend hills easily.
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
notebookcheck.net
Sandberg unveils USB Webcam Flex 1080P HD and USB-C All-in-1 Docking Station
Although both can be considered rather classic accessories and lack support for the latest technologies, the USB webcam and USB-C docking station from Danish mobile accessories brand can still be useful to many users as of late 2022. Described by the official press release as "an ideal pairing for those who are working from home and participating in video calls," these two products come with a long warranty period and fair pricing.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
CNET
Prep Solar Panels for Ice and Snow by Doing This
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners can save money year-round with rooftop solar panels by helping them avoid rising energy costs. Pairing solar panels with a heat pump can save them more and keep a house warm through the winter. Despite solar panels' track record, misinformation about their effectiveness during the winter still appears from time to time.
CNET
Cars That Qualify for the New Federal EV Tax Credit
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The new $7,500 federal tax credit for a new electric car is complicated, factoring in where...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
notebookcheck.net
New Apple TV 4K released with A15 Bionic, USB Type-C and Thread connectivity at a lower price
Apple has quietly updated the Apple TV 4K, a device that arrives alongside the iPad (10th Generation) and Apple M2-powered iPad Pros. As with the latter tablets, the new Apple TV 4K looks almost exactly the same as the outgoing model. In fact, the lack of 'tv' lettering is the only visual distinction on the unit itself separating it from its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Self-Cleaning Broken Wall Blender for hot and cold beverages revealed
The Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Self-Cleaning Broken Wall Blender has been revealed in China. The smart kitchen gadget has nine speed settings to help you make various drinks, with soy milk, soup, milkshake and fruit juice modes. You can use the blender to make hot and cold beverages, with the device retaining heat for around four hours.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential solar inverters last?
In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, how long they last, and how resilient they are. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power...
Autoblog
Best car batteries of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Buying new car batteries is about as exciting as watching paint dry, but choosing the right (or wrong) product can significantly affect how your car starts and drives. It’s essential to buy a battery designed for your climate, type of vehicle, and power accessories to make sure you can start your car whenever needed.
streetwisereports.com
Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient
An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
notebookcheck.net
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector pre-order campaign launches with US$120 discount
Anker has launched a pre-order campaign for its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Customers in the US, UK, Canada and the EU who pay a US$1 (or £1 or CA$1 or €1) deposit for the device before November 13 are eligible to receive US$120 (or £120 or CA$200 or €150) off the MSRP of US$799.99 (or £799.99 or CA$1,099 or €899.99).
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
notebookcheck.net
LILYGO T-RGB ESP32-S3: Single-board computer arrives with a circular touchscreen and battery support
LILYGO, a company known for making single-board computers (SBC) and touchscreens, has released the T-RGB ESP32-S3, a device designed to be used as a wearable. As the company's marketing images show, the device has a small circular display with a microcontroller on its reverse. Specifically, LILYGO has opted for a 2.1-inch TFT panel that operates at 480 x 480 pixels and supports touch input.
notebookcheck.net
Homey Pro smart home hub with Matter and Thread support unveiled
The Homey Pro smart home hub has been unveiled; the company claims it is the world’s most advanced gadget in its class. As with its predecessor, the Homey, the device enables you to link over 50,000 devices and control them with mobile or web apps or using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV 2023 model unveiled with 4K display and 20 W sound system
The 2023 Xiaomi Redmi A70 TV has been revealed in China. The device has a 70-in (~178 cm) 4K panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 78% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The TV has thin metal bezels, providing a 96% screen-to-body ratio. An ARM Cortex-A35 quad-core processor powers the gadget with 1.5 GB memory and 8 GB flash memory. Including the stand, the TV measures 1,568 x 946 x 336 mm (~61.7 x 37.2 x 13.2-in).
