Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday. The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat. Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WDBJ7.com
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds-eye view of pipe that’s been sitting...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event
(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?. Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness. We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says the body of Elizabeth Hensley, of Roanoke, was found on October 8 in a gravel lot of the Glen Wilton Park and Ride with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220). Detectives were also able to locate...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WDBJ7.com
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will donate a portion of its proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5
KeKe Wyatt is scheduled to perform in the Star City in November and opening for her will be Roanoke's own Macklyn Mosley. . Wyatt is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who starred in all three seasons of R&B Divas of Atlanta on TVOne. In 2000 she gained national attention after her successful collaboration with fellow R&B singer Avant. In 2001 her rendition of "Nothing in this World" garnered her a nomination for the Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist award at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
Comments / 0