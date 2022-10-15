ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Spring, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday. The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat. Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds-eye view of pipe that’s been sitting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event

(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?. Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness. We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will donate a portion of its proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5

KeKe Wyatt is scheduled to perform in the Star City in November and opening for her will be Roanoke's own Macklyn Mosley. . Wyatt is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who starred in all three seasons of R&B Divas of Atlanta on TVOne. In 2000 she gained national attention after her successful collaboration with fellow R&B singer Avant. In 2001 her rendition of "Nothing in this World" garnered her a nomination for the Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist award at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy