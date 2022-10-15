ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL: No. 7 Meek mauls Vina 54-0 to improve to 8-0

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

VINA, Ala. – The seventh-ranked Meek Tigers were back on the road Friday night for a regional matchup against Vina and they proved once again that the running game travels. The Tigers jumped out to a 33-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised through an abbreviated second half to a 54-0 road win.

Cam Deaver got things started for Meek with a 60-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 and Blake Miller followed him with a 10-yard scoring run to make it 12-0. Another touchdown run by Deaver from 32 yards out stretched the lead to 19-0 and Brady Baxter punched one into the end zone from 3 yards out to give the Tigers a 26-0 advantage.

Miller scored from 20 yards out to give Meek a 33-0 lead going into the second quarter and Hunter Wyatt found the end zone on a 12-yard run to make it a 40-0 game early in the second. Deaver got loose again for a 54-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers in front 46-0 and Jaxon Brown scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to make it 54-0 going into the halftime break.

With the quarters shortened for the second half, Meek was able to quickly pull away and win it over Vina 54-0 to remain unbeaten.

The Tigers will be back home next week for a big regional game against Cherokee.

The Cullman Tribune

