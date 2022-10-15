ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name

Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cold and breezy Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
