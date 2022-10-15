Read full article on original website
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Mission East doubles team finishes season undefeated
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Shawnee Mission East doubles partners, Bryson Langford and Greta Stecksholte, made history over the weekend. They won their fourth straight state doubles title and finished the season undefeated.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KMBC.com
IMPACT DAY: First hard freeze of the season in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: IMPACT : Hard Freeze warning until 10 AM.. Record-breaking cold this morning. Old record 28°. Morning low expected to drop to near 23°, wind chill: teens. This Afternoon: Sunny & Cold. High 44. Wind Chill 30s. Wind: NNW 10 g20. High...
As temperatures drop in the KC area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?
With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm car immediately. But is it legal to heat your car up unattended?
KMBC.com
Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near record lows overnight in the mid-20s. Kansas City is clear and cold Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions are mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s Thursday, then near 80 Friday. Highs will be near...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KMBC.com
The KC Current will have to take out the top-seeded playoff team to keep its magical season going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City current began its quest for a championship over the weekend. That quest continues after a goal from Kate Del Fava broke a tie in stoppage time to give the Current a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash in their first playoff game.
KMBC.com
Billboards going up in Kansas City to spread message about deadly fentanyl poisonings
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of mothers and their family members gathered Tuesday to raise awareness about billboards going up across the Kansas City area for at least the next month. Each of the mothers has lost a son or daughter to fentanyl. The billboards will spread...
KMBC.com
KC Current bound for the NWSL semifinals after thrilling playoff win
HOUSTON — The Kansas City Current have a playoff victory under their belt after a thrilling win over the Houston Dash. KC pulled off the win and are headed to the NWSL semifinals. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse name
Photo of Auto Coach Building taken in 2012.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Auto Coach Building is located at 1730-34 Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The building had two phases of construction in 1917 and in 1926. I've passed this building many times while driving through downtown Kansas City. In 2007, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMBC.com
Cold and breezy Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
KMBC.com
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
REMINDER: Checking your car’s tire pressure when temps drop in Kansas City
You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes Tuesday morning before heading into work to check your car’s tire pressure.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KMBC.com
More than 2 dozen looking for a place to live after deadly KC apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people are looking for a place to live after a deadly apartment fire early Monday. Kansas City firefighters found a man's body inside the Dorson Apartments near 10th Street and Benton Boulevard. The Dorson Apartments are more than 110 years old...
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area near 48th and Randolph.
