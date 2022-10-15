Pennridge safety Sam Kuhns keeps racking up interceptions. Here's how he does it

DOYLESTOWN — Sam Kuhns' quickness and instincts have been factors in him accumulating a team-leading four interceptions for Pennridge this season.

But the secret to Kuhns' success at swiping passes could be the weekly film sessions with his father Brian to get a better of idea about that week's opposing receivers.

"You have to know the receivers' tendencies," said Kuhns, a junior free safety. "You're basically the receiver then because you know what they're going to do. It's a lot about footwork, being in the right place and knowing what routes you run."

Kuhns' film study increases the chances he recognizes the formation, as well as gives him a better chance to figure out what play is coming.

Interestingly, all four of the 6-foot, 165-pound Kuhns' interceptions have been on deep balls. The common thread in three of them was the quarterback focused on the receiver and probably didn't anticipate a safety coming over to make the play. And the QBs tend to look in the direction they're going to throw the ball.

Kuhns' goal is to be the aggressor when the ball is in the air.

"Most people, when they're on defense, they try to make the receiver not catch it," said Kuhns after Friday night's 27-8 loss to Central Bucks West at War Memorial Field. "To get interceptions, you have to actually go for the ball. … There's a lot on you — you have to attack the ball and attack it over the receiver, basically."

In the opener against Downingtown East, the receiver lined up in the slot and ran a skinny post. Enter Kuhns.

"I was over the top, took a quick glance at the quarterback, saw him stare the receiver down and knew it was coming," Kuhns said. "The receiver was not really looking so I attacked it and had an advantage over him."

Against Souderton, Kuhns figured Big Red senior standout Shaun Purvy would be the target and headed over that way.

"He was isolated by himself so I thought he'd look for (Purvy)," Kuhns said. "I don't think the quarterback anticipated me being there — he thought it was just the corner (sophomore cornerback Chase Marshall) over the top. I caught it backing up."

Souderton coach Ed Gallagher was suitably impressed.

"I've known Sammy and his family for about five years now (via wrestling and football)," Gallagher said. "He made a fantastic interception against us and he's having another great season. I wish him all the best — he's a hard-working kid and wrestlers who play football always make the best tacklers."

An excellent student, Kuhns is a two-time regional qualifier in wrestling who went 32-10 last year as a sophomore. He dropped to 126 pounds for the 2022 postseason.

In the win over Abington, the ball was underthrown, which benefited Kuhns.

"The receiver didn't see where ball was," but Kuhns did and returned it from the 1-yard line to the Ghosts' 40.

Against Pennsbury, Marshall tipped the ball at the goal line and Kuhns barely kept his foot inbounds as he fell to the ground cradling the ball.

"I think he's a natural at the spot," said Rams coach Chuck Burgy. "He's a gifted athlete. … He has natural ballhawk skills. He has a nose for it, is fast, a quick thinker and reactor — probably because of his wrestling experience.

"He's always a guy you can trust to put in the work. It's part of who he is. He's a lunch-pail kind of kid. It's not just talk — he backs it up. … I'm glad we get another year with him."

Burgy called assistant coach Jay Jones' secondary the Rams' best defensive group with Kuhns as its leader.

While Burgy believes Kuhns, who had two interceptions as a sophomore starter, is likely to end up wrestling in college, Kuhns said he doesn't have a preference and plans to decide after seeing what kind of offers he gets in both sports.

Kuhns wears No. 25 in football because his dad, who played running back and defensive back for Bob Hosier at Pennridge in the early 1990s, did. Brian is the Rams' wrestling head coach and coaches middle school football at Pennridge South.

Kuhns, who also returns punts, didn't add to his interception total Friday, but CB West passed the ball just three times in the game. The only time Bucks junior Ganz Cooper threw it down the field, Kuhns dove to knock the ball away from junior receiver Connor McFadden, who had three touchdown catches the week before in a 22-0 win over Neshaminy.

"I just hope they throw the deep balls because you anticipate what route they're going to run," Kuhns said. "If they do it, you'll be right there when they throw it."

You can bet Sam Kuhns will be right there.

