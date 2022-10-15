ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Pennridge safety Sam Kuhns keeps racking up interceptions. Here's how he does it

By Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

DOYLESTOWN — Sam Kuhns' quickness and instincts have been factors in him accumulating a team-leading four interceptions for Pennridge this season.

But the secret to Kuhns' success at swiping passes could be the weekly film sessions with his father Brian to get a better of idea about that week's opposing receivers.

"You have to know the receivers' tendencies," said Kuhns, a junior free safety. "You're basically the receiver then because you know what they're going to do. It's a lot about footwork, being in the right place and knowing what routes you run."

Kuhns' film study increases the chances he recognizes the formation, as well as gives him a better chance to figure out what play is coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19x9fb_0iZr77XR00

Interestingly, all four of the 6-foot, 165-pound Kuhns' interceptions have been on deep balls. The common thread in three of them was the quarterback focused on the receiver and probably didn't anticipate a safety coming over to make the play. And the QBs tend to look in the direction they're going to throw the ball.

Kuhns' goal is to be the aggressor when the ball is in the air.

"Most people, when they're on defense, they try to make the receiver not catch it," said Kuhns after Friday night's 27-8 loss to Central Bucks West at War Memorial Field. "To get interceptions, you have to actually go for the ball. … There's a lot on you — you have to attack the ball and attack it over the receiver, basically."

In the opener against Downingtown East, the receiver lined up in the slot and ran a skinny post. Enter Kuhns.

Week 8 roundup: Check out what happened in this week's games

Staying in the hunt: Jack Carver helps Central Bucks South top Neshaminy, remain in district playoff mix

For subscribers: There's another new team at No. 1 in our big-school football poll

"I was over the top, took a quick glance at the quarterback, saw him stare the receiver down and knew it was coming," Kuhns said. "The receiver was not really looking so I attacked it and had an advantage over him."

Against Souderton, Kuhns figured Big Red senior standout Shaun Purvy would be the target and headed over that way.

"He was isolated by himself so I thought he'd look for (Purvy)," Kuhns said. "I don't think the quarterback anticipated me being there — he thought it was just the corner (sophomore cornerback Chase Marshall) over the top. I caught it backing up."

Souderton coach Ed Gallagher was suitably impressed.

"I've known Sammy and his family for about five years now (via wrestling and football)," Gallagher said. "He made a fantastic interception against us and he's having another great season. I wish him all the best — he's a hard-working kid and wrestlers who play football always make the best tacklers."

An excellent student, Kuhns is a two-time regional qualifier in wrestling who went 32-10 last year as a sophomore. He dropped to 126 pounds for the 2022 postseason.

In the win over Abington, the ball was underthrown, which benefited Kuhns.

"The receiver didn't see where ball was," but Kuhns did and returned it from the 1-yard line to the Ghosts' 40.

Against Pennsbury, Marshall tipped the ball at the goal line and Kuhns barely kept his foot inbounds as he fell to the ground cradling the ball.

"I think he's a natural at the spot," said Rams coach Chuck Burgy. "He's a gifted athlete. … He has natural ballhawk skills. He has a nose for it, is fast, a quick thinker and reactor — probably because of his wrestling experience.

"He's always a guy you can trust to put in the work. It's part of who he is. He's a lunch-pail kind of kid. It's not just talk — he backs it up. … I'm glad we get another year with him."

Burgy called assistant coach Jay Jones' secondary the Rams' best defensive group with Kuhns as its leader.

While Burgy believes Kuhns, who had two interceptions as a sophomore starter, is likely to end up wrestling in college, Kuhns said he doesn't have a preference and plans to decide after seeing what kind of offers he gets in both sports.

Kuhns wears No. 25 in football because his dad, who played running back and defensive back for Bob Hosier at Pennridge in the early 1990s, did. Brian is the Rams' wrestling head coach and coaches middle school football at Pennridge South.

Kuhns, who also returns punts, didn't add to his interception total Friday, but CB West passed the ball just three times in the game. The only time Bucks junior Ganz Cooper threw it down the field, Kuhns dove to knock the ball away from junior receiver Connor McFadden, who had three touchdown catches the week before in a 22-0 win over Neshaminy.

"I just hope they throw the deep balls because you anticipate what route they're going to run," Kuhns said. "If they do it, you'll be right there when they throw it."

You can bet Sam Kuhns will be right there.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pennridge safety Sam Kuhns keeps racking up interceptions. Here's how he does it

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture

With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
BOYERTOWN, PA
vuhoops.com

Four Villanova players earn preseason All-Big East honors

The Big East announced its preseason accolades and individual honors heading into the 2022-23 season. Cam Whitmore, Villanova’s prized freshman, five-star recruit, McDonald’s All-American and Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year was named the preseason Big East freshman of the year. After Whitmore, three Wildcats earned spots on...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Resurfacing scheduled on state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:. Bucks County. Tuesday,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy