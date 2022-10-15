ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood, PA

H.S. football: La Salle edges Wood 6-3 in overtime

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

WARMINSTER — There was a really good explanation why La Salle senior quarterback Nole Henry grabbed fellow-senior running back/linebacker Sean McFadden and moved him to a different spot in the backfield on the Explorers' second play from scrimmage in overtime Friday night against Archbishop Wood.

"I didn't know the play," McFadden said with a laugh. "I thought I was lining up behind Nole so I could try and push him into the end zone.

"He said to me that no, he was giving me the ball."

Henry did and McFadden bulled in from the 2-yard line to give La Salle a 6-3 win in what was a defensive struggle from start to finish.

In McFadden's defense, he hadn't carried the ball all season and hadn't had a rushing touchdown since the 2020 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9DbW_0iZr76ei00

For subscribers: Who were the top performers from Week 7 of the high school football season? Take a look here.

"I came to La Salle as a running back, but we had (2022 graduate) Sam Brown (now at Rutgers), so they moved me to linebacker," McFadden said. "I'm just glad I was able to help the team."

McFadden nearly helped La Salle win this one in regulation as his interception and return deep inside Wood territory in the closing seconds was one of the game's highlights.

"I love playing linebacker and I wish I could have scored on the interception," McFadden said. "Our whole defense played great all game, but we had been out there a while and you never know what can happen in overtime."

What did happen was the Vikings kicked a 25-yard field goal (by sophomore Leo Ricci) on their possession in overtime to put pressure on the Explorers.

"Leo came through for us right there in a big way," Wood first-year head coach Dave Armstrong said. "He made the kick when we needed it and is really doing well for just being a sophomore."

Three things we learned

That you'll rarely see two more evenly matched teams. The Vikings ran 42 plays from scrimmage and the Explorers ran 37. For the meager amount of first downs in a true defensive battle, Wood had six and La Salle five.

That you'd be hard-pressed to find a tougher player than Wood senior running back/quarterback/linebacker Ryan Wilson. He rushed 17 times, getting crunched on most of them, and also had a huge sack on defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfgDg_0iZr76ei00

That both teams have to clean up their play. The Vikings were flagged eight times, including a crucial encroachment call on La Salle's first offensive snap in overtime that moved the ball from the 10- to the 5-yard line, while the Explorers were penalized six times.

For subscribers: Check out the top games to watch in Week 8 of the season.

Game balls

La Salle senior kicker Andrew Park. Park had kicked off to start the game and wasn't needed again until the final seconds of regulation to try a game-winning 40-yard field goal. Despite his inactivity, Park drilled the kick off the crossbar, coming within inches of winning it and doing away with the overtime.

La Salle senior defensive tackle Darold Dengohe. The James Madison commit is just a force in the middle of the Explorers' defensive line and just makes tackle after tackle and disrupts offenses.

The La Salle jazz band. This group doesn't march — they just sit in the stands and play. And they play really well. From The Trammps (Disco Inferno) to Kansas to Stevie Wonder to Nirvana, they cover it and make it fun. Oh, and their trademark "Smoke on the Water" by Deep Purple never misses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCOV4_0iZr76ei00

They said it

"These guys are giving me everything," first-year Archbishop Wood head coach Dave Armstrong said. "We only dressed around 30 players tonight, and a lot of them are playing both ways, and they all keep battling."

For subscribers: The latest big-school football poll has plenty of changes.

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. football: La Salle edges Wood 6-3 in overtime

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vuhoops.com

Four Villanova players earn preseason All-Big East honors

The Big East announced its preseason accolades and individual honors heading into the 2022-23 season. Cam Whitmore, Villanova’s prized freshman, five-star recruit, McDonald’s All-American and Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year was named the preseason Big East freshman of the year. After Whitmore, three Wildcats earned spots on...
VILLANOVA, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Walker Report: James Franklin Exposed

Smashed, bullied, molly-woped, beat down, dog walked, boat raced. That’s how you can describe what happened to Penn State at Michigan Stadium Saturday. How can a team that recruits at the same level as their opponent get outgained 563-268 in yardage, 28-10 in first downs and lose the time of possession 41:56-18:04?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Absentee police captain demoted; 10,000 new curb ramps; Phillies’ first NLCS since 2010 | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Is the PPD doing everything it can to curb the epidemic of violence facing the city? The captain running North Philly’s “chaotic” 22nd District was often absent from work and hadn’t held required monthly community meetings in years, an Inquirer report uncovered. After the newspaper went public, the captain — who has a base salary of $120k and was in line for a promotion — was reassigned to radio dispatch. [Inquirer$/@MaxMMarin/Open Data Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market

- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks

- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy