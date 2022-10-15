LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Friedman is still trying to make sense of how things went so wrong for the Los Angeles Dodgers this October. The Dodgers president of baseball operations is digesting one of the worst -- if not the worst -- collapse in team postseason history. After posting a franchise-record 111 wins and making their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, they lost 3-1 in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, a team they beat 14-5 in the regular season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO