Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — A scandal off the court cast a shadow over the Boston Celtics entering the preseason. On the court, they opened the regular season looking like a team still very much capable of contending for a championship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts
NEW YORK (AP) — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dodgers' Friedman: No clear-cut answer for playoff flop
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Friedman is still trying to make sense of how things went so wrong for the Los Angeles Dodgers this October. The Dodgers president of baseball operations is digesting one of the worst -- if not the worst -- collapse in team postseason history. After posting a franchise-record 111 wins and making their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, they lost 3-1 in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, a team they beat 14-5 in the regular season.
Comments / 0