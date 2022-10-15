ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

BOSTON (AP) — A scandal off the court cast a shadow over the Boston Celtics entering the preseason. On the court, they opened the regular season looking like a team still very much capable of contending for a championship.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth, four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Dodgers' Friedman: No clear-cut answer for playoff flop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Friedman is still trying to make sense of how things went so wrong for the Los Angeles Dodgers this October. The Dodgers president of baseball operations is digesting one of the worst -- if not the worst -- collapse in team postseason history. After posting a franchise-record 111 wins and making their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, they lost 3-1 in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, a team they beat 14-5 in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy