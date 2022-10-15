Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Why less than a handful of voters will decide $1 billion bond issue for new development
BEAUMONT — There's a nearly $1 billion bond proposal on the November ballot that would pay for a large, new development in Beaumont's west end. However, less than a handful of people will vote on the proposal with the hefty price tag. It is definitely raising red flags, but...
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
KFDM-TV
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
KFDM-TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Vidor ISD addresses teacher shortage with new program on campus
VIDOR — We've reported a lot on the teacher shortage that's plaguing Southeast Texas and the nation. And, aggravating the situation is the lack of solutions. However, Vidor ISD is working on a remedy to recruit teachers from its own backyard. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan shows us how...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
KFDM-TV
Fatality reported in two-vehicle crash on FM 326 near FM 421 in Hardin County
TEXAS — There is a confirmed fatality accident on FM 326 near FM 421 involving 2 vehicles, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson. More information will be included as this develops. UPDATE - The Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office has released the...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student
PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
KFDM-TV
Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
KFDM-TV
Driver who struck and killed off-duty deputy indicted for federal firearms violation
BEAUMONT — A man charged in the death of a beloved off-duty Jefferson County deputy Is now in federal custody. A federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Michael David Miller of Kountze for a federal firearms violation. A Jefferson County grand jury had already indicted Miller for Intoxication Manslaughter.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — Go inside Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar for unique experience, fresh food
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Port Arthur is looking to give patrons a unique experience with a variety of drinks and meals. The eatery has been open for a month, and manager Nelson Sanchez said the restaurant is doing well. “So far, it has been unbelievable,” he said....
KFDM-TV
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
