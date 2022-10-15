ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

12NewsNow

Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange

Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student

PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
BEAUMONT, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE

