We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
knowatlanta.com
Georgia’s Top 3 Tailgating Destinations
Cooler temperatures and fall leaves can only mean one thing in Georgia – it’s tailgating season! Fans of all ages come out to cheer on their favorite football teams from the top to the bottom of the state. New to the metro area? KNOWAtlanta has the top tailgating destinations and tips to make your first tailgating season a successful one! From junior football camp to the NFL, tailgating in Georgia is its own sport. And for metro Atlanta, three teams regularly dominate the season.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ‘looking solely at one thing’ with SEC race heating up and tough stretch ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart delivered a stern message after Georgia’s 55-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt, the team’s most complete win of the season since a 49-3 win over Oregon in the season opener. “We’ve got a long way to go, guys,” Smart said of his No. 1-ranked, reigning...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ESPN
Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
ECHL.com
Board of Governors approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta
The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Did Auburn gain a coach and a quarterback in the loss on Saturday?
Bryan Harsin will make a program successful. It may not be Auburn’s, that remains to be seen, but he will be a winner somewhere. It’s almost inevitable, given the fight, the determination and the drive he’s instilled in an outmanned Auburn team this season. And while Auburn...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Security at Atlanta college heighted following shooting, ahead of homecoming
Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend. It happened in the midst of Clark Atlanta’s homecoming celebration. With Morehouse and Spelman colleges hosting their homecomings this weekend security protocols are expected to heightened.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell graduate overcomes odds to become successful commercial diver
ROSWELL, Ga. - You might not have heard of the Swift School before. It's a small private school in Roswell specifically for children with dyslexia and other speech needs. One of their graduates has taken on a pretty interesting career, exploring the world underwater as a commercial diver. Ronin Molina-Salas...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
fox5atlanta.com
Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
