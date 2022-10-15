ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Education Department Launches Beta Website For Student Loan Forgiveness Applications

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBx0i_0iZr5uC100

The federal Department of Education launched a website Friday night allowing those with outstanding student loans to begin submitting applications for debt relief.

The department is accepting applications in the beta, or test, launch “to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch,” said a statement on the site.

The site will allow loan forgiveness applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month, possibly as early as next week, when the forms will begin to be processed. The operation is slated to run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Applications for loan forgiveness are available at StudentAid.gov , which was functioning Friday night.

The portal will be available on and off during the beta test, according to The Washington Post , which was the first to report it.

President Joe Biden announced his student debt relief program in August.

It will provide up to $10,000 in standard debt cancellation for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year. Couples who file taxes jointly and earn less than $250,000 annually will also be eligible.

Pell Grant recipients, who make up the majority of borrowers, would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief . The overall plan is expected to help more than 40 million people with outstanding student loans.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
KANSAS STATE
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
CBS Sacramento

Feds now taking applications for student-loan relief: What to know

The U.S. government on Friday opened a website to let Americans with federal student loans apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. The site comes after the Biden administration said its goal was to create an application that would be "short and simple." The test application requires just a few minutes to fill out, but could leave some borrowers with questions about the timing for debt forgiveness, among other issues. President Biden highlighted the new debt-relief site in a press briefing on Monday, saying the forgiveness program is now open and calling it a "game-changer for millions of Americans."About 95% of Americans...
WTHR

Which student loan forgiveness program is right for me?

INDIANAPOLIS — Student loan forgiveness is getting a lot of attention. That's why it's important to understand the different programs available to federal borrowers like Tanya Merritt-Mulamba. She's spent her work-life in public service. "Most of my career has been focused on youth and families," Merritt-Mulamba said. The single...
INDIANA STATE
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Sec. Of Education Explains Student Loan Forgiveness With RCU!

Right now, the Student Loan Forgiveness application is OPEN! There was a lot questions surrounding how the application process would be and the Biden Administration reached out to Ryan Cameron Uncensored to try to ease all concerns! Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sat down with executive producer of RCU, Sam Sirmons, to discuss […]
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness applications now available online in 'beta' test

The U.S. Department of Education has started accepting applications for student loan forgiveness on a trial basis, but said access to the forms would be "periodic." The "beta test" began Friday evening, but the form was not available and a notice posted at studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application instructed borrowers to "check back soon." By Saturday morning, the form was available again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

177K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy