Devin Caraccio
Devin Michael Caraccio, age 27, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Devin was born on August 5, 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Philip Pickering and Kimberly Sue Tu. He graduated Valley High School in Des Moines. After high school, Devin attended Indian Hills Community College and received his Associate of Science in Nursing. He then attended William Penn University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Devin furthered his education further at Graceland University, where he earned his Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He was united in marriage to Lexi Jo Ranes on December 20, 2020, and to this union, one child was born, Luca, and one son on the way, Gianni.
Dorothy Oden
Dorothy Ann Oden, age 88, of Exline, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Dorothy was born on October 8, 1934 in Exline, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Velma Fern (Cook) Stull. On February 10, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kendell Oden. To this union, they were blessed with their daughter, Karen.
Larry Eldridge
Larry Gene Eldridge, 85, of Sigourney, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Manor House in Sigourney, IA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church with Pastor Dino Weingarten and Phil Buschmann officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church and will last until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be directed to the Sigourney Christian Church, Heartland Humane Society, or to Essence of Life Hospice. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
