Baltimore, MD

Scranton Eases Past Gophers

TOWSON, Md. - Six different players scored as visiting University of Scranton eased past Goucher College 10-0 in Landmark College field hockey play Tuesday evening at Beldon Field. Scranton (9-3, 4- Landmark) generated a pair of penalty corners in the first minute of the game. Goucher (2-10, 0-5) goalie Julia...
