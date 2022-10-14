TOWSON, Md. - Six different players scored as visiting University of Scranton eased past Goucher College 10-0 in Landmark College field hockey play Tuesday evening at Beldon Field. Scranton (9-3, 4- Landmark) generated a pair of penalty corners in the first minute of the game. Goucher (2-10, 0-5) goalie Julia...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO