Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why
Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
AOL Corp
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
Mountain lion sighting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage
Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bill to ban Public Drag Performances in Idaho Expected in Next Legislative Session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the...
Post Register
Mountain lion spotted in Boise, Shoreline and Americana area
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police Department officials have confirmed reports of a mountain lion on the Greenbelt in Boise. Officials say that after further investigation the Mountain Lion was last seen in the area of Shoreline and Americana. The incident has been taken over by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner
When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!. Originally located at 124 W Bannock in...
Post Register
Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
Gas prices rise slightly in Boise, while falling nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices, on average, have continued to decrease from the summer record-highs, but it is still a lot more expensive than on this day in 2021, and recent data suggests that trend may not continue for much longer. The average cost of gas in Boise has...
Prairie QRU & Fire hosts annual fundraiser to build station
BOISE, Idaho — Prairie is a small ranching community in Elmore County about 53 miles southeast of Boise. It draws a lot of visitors for its hunting, fishing and recreation. To get there, you have to drive 30 miles along a dirt road, and the town is 40 miles away from the nearest medical facility.
The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog
You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed...
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Curb It: City of Boise's solid waste management program
BOISE, Idaho — Did you know residents of Boise can get free compost for their yards and gardens? It is all part of the city's sold waste management program called 'Curb It.'. On this week's 'You Can Grow It,' in the first of a two-part series about Boise's compost recycling program, KTVB Garden Master Jim Duthie shows how the program works and how Boiseans can enjoy the benefits of free compost for gardens and a cleaner environment for everyone.
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Parma man has been sentenced for vehicle manslaughter for causing a 2021 crash on Interstate 84 that involved nine vehicles and killed a 27-year-old woman. Dalton Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release and...
'A gray area': What happened after Boise City Council read nine BPD officer complaints
BOISE, Idaho — Oct. 14 was the first time a Boise city council member like Patrick Bageant has spoken out after reading the Office of Police Accountability intake of complaints, where nine officers from BPD came forward to share their claims of a hostile work environment allegedly initiated by their police chief Ryan Lee, who later resigned.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0