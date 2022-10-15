ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gem County, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why

Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Mountain lion sighting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84

ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage

Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Mountain lion spotted in Boise, Shoreline and Americana area

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police Department officials have confirmed reports of a mountain lion on the Greenbelt in Boise. Officials say that after further investigation the Mountain Lion was last seen in the area of Shoreline and Americana. The incident has been taken over by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog

You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Curb It: City of Boise's solid waste management program

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know residents of Boise can get free compost for their yards and gardens? It is all part of the city's sold waste management program called 'Curb It.'. On this week's 'You Can Grow It,' in the first of a two-part series about Boise's compost recycling program, KTVB Garden Master Jim Duthie shows how the program works and how Boiseans can enjoy the benefits of free compost for gardens and a cleaner environment for everyone.
BOISE, ID
