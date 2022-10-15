Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win
BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
brproud.com
Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
brproud.com
LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned
After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly. For the full story, click on the video provided…
brproud.com
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday. This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
brproud.com
Morris & Reese to preseason All-SEC Second Team; LSU picked to finish 3rd in SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The media covering SEC Women’s Basketball named LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the Tigers were picked Tuesday morning to finish third in the conference. Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers....
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks prior to SEC showdown between Tigers and Rebels
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off an emphatic win over the Florida Gators by a score of 45-35. Jayden Daniels accounted for a total of six touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air. The victory ran the Tigers record to 5-2...
brproud.com
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday. A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue. Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that...
brproud.com
Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
brproud.com
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed...
brproud.com
La. rapper, legal team hire digital forensics company amid rape, choking accusations
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, also known as Mystikal, and his legal team have hired a digital forensics firm as he fights for his innocence against charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his home. “Some of the most important data in this case...
brproud.com
Treat yourself to a beloved dessert on National Chocolate Cupcake Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If the Monday blues has made its way into your Tuesday, it may be worth the effort to take a moment and celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day. Every year, National Chocolate Cupcake Day is observed on October 18, and though the holiday may go...
brproud.com
Criminal justice reform advocates host Family Support Center in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Criminal justice reform advocates in Baton Rouge are hosting a weekly event to help support families whose loved ones have been arrested. The 19th Judicial District Courthouse First Appearance Family Support Center is every Tuesday at the River Center Branch Library from noon to 12:55 p.m.
brproud.com
Capital Area Animal Welfare Society to host annual Santa fundraiser
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ‘Santa CAAWS’ is coming to town! The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) will hosts the 29th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. CAAWS was the first non-profit animal welfare organization committed to the well-being of animals in Baton Rouge,...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
brproud.com
West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola prepares to open its doors to Bridge City inmates
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – For months, Louisiana officials have been debating the relocation of inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth, and on Monday (October 17), the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) approved the release of video featuring the Angola-based location where the young inmates will be temporarily housed.
Comments / 0