ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Picayune Item

Coppage-El named Bulldog of the Week

PERKINSTON — Torren Coppage-El has been named Bulldog of the Week for Oct. 10-16. Coppage-El, a freshman defensive end from Stone Mountain, Ga., helped Gulf Coast hold East Central to 120 total yards in a 35-0 Homecoming win. He had 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup to limit the Warriors to 16 passing yards.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

PRC taking 21 swimmers to State

This past Saturday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim team competed in the South State championships, placing third in the boys and girls overall meet. PRC clinched places for 21 swimmers and three relay races for this weekend’s State Championship. “I am extremely proud of all the swimmers...
CARRIERE, MS
High School Football PRO

Picayune, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pearl River Central High School football team will have a game with Picayune Memorial High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5. The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three...
PERKINSTON, MS
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
mississippifreepress.org

SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact

Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
BILOXI, MS
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge

A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road. Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy