Picayune Item
Coppage-El named Bulldog of the Week
PERKINSTON — Torren Coppage-El has been named Bulldog of the Week for Oct. 10-16. Coppage-El, a freshman defensive end from Stone Mountain, Ga., helped Gulf Coast hold East Central to 120 total yards in a 35-0 Homecoming win. He had 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup to limit the Warriors to 16 passing yards.
NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
Picayune Item
PRC taking 21 swimmers to State
This past Saturday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils swim team competed in the South State championships, placing third in the boys and girls overall meet. PRC clinched places for 21 swimmers and three relay races for this weekend’s State Championship. “I am extremely proud of all the swimmers...
Picayune, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Picayune Item
Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5. The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three...
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
WDSU
15-year-old shot and killed outside Bogalusa High School homecoming game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department said a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of a football game on Friday night. Officers report that approximately 18 to 20 shots were fired and that there were three people exchanging gunfire. One of them was the victim. The shooting happened...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
WDSU
2 Hollygrove residents lost their home due to fire Friday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department reports that two people had their homes destroyed due to a fire on Fig Street on Friday night. According to reports, a fire started in a home that was under renovation located at 9126 Fig Street around 11:43 p.m. The structure soon collapsed.
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge
A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road. Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple...
WLOX
Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
NOLA.com
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
