abcnews4.com
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
abcnews4.com
2nd arrest made in North Charleston shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the yard of a North Charleston home earlier this month, North Charleston police announced on Monday. J'Von Sh'Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members...
I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
live5news.com
Georgetown County man sentenced in fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced a Georgetown County man to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in a home invasion near Andrews. Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, was sentenced to 30 years on charges of voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny. The charges stemmed from...
live5news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
abcnews4.com
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
live5news.com
2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus. Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A police report states the officers were notified of a...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
live5news.com
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
counton2.com
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
live5news.com
Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 70-year-old man killed in N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 70-year-old man who died in a Saturday night fire in North Charleston. Herman Anderson died from injuries sustained in the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
abcnews4.com
New King Street parking rules start Monday; signs to be posted by end of day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New parking rules will be implemented Monday on upper King Street as a part of an effort by the city to keep the area safer. The new rules will prevent parking on upper King Street- from Spring Street to Calhoun Street after 6 p.m. and lasting to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County
ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
