Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown County man sentenced in fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced a Georgetown County man to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in a home invasion near Andrews. Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, was sentenced to 30 years on charges of voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny. The charges stemmed from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 70-year-old man killed in N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 70-year-old man who died in a Saturday night fire in North Charleston. Herman Anderson died from injuries sustained in the fire, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County

ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

