ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Allick Named B1G Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 17)–Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska and Creighton Are Preseason Ranked

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Preseason rankings from the Associated Press’ Top 25 women’s basketball poll were released on Tuesday, with both Nebraska and Creighton being rated. The Huskers are No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Set for Nebraska/Illinois Game Oct. 29

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–The Big Ten announced Monday morning that the Nebraska and Illinois football game Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30pm CT kickoff either televised by ABC or ESPN. The network designation will be determined following this Saturday’s games. Nebraska has a bye this...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Pre-Season Ranked No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 17)–The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked ninth in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, its highest preseason AP ranking ever. Monday’s announcement marks just the fifth time in program history the writers have voted CU to the top-25 in the preseason, joining 2006-07 (No. 19), 2012-13 (No. 16) and 2016-17 (No. 22) and 2020-21 (No. 11). All four of those teams would end up in the NCAA Tournament.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Alcohol Sales At Husker Basketball Games Approved By City Council

Lincoln, NE (October 17, 2022) The Lincoln City Council today approved the sale of beer, wine and spirits at University of Nebraska home basketball games at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two year pilot project was approved earlier by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. It is also subject to adjustment of the Arena’s Liquor License, and preparations by SMG, the Arena operator.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy