HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Allick Named B1G Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 17)–Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska and Creighton Are Preseason Ranked
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Preseason rankings from the Associated Press’ Top 25 women’s basketball poll were released on Tuesday, with both Nebraska and Creighton being rated. The Huskers are No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. It is Nebraska’s first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014....
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Set for Nebraska/Illinois Game Oct. 29
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–The Big Ten announced Monday morning that the Nebraska and Illinois football game Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30pm CT kickoff either televised by ABC or ESPN. The network designation will be determined following this Saturday’s games. Nebraska has a bye this...
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Pre-Season Ranked No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 17)–The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked ninth in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, its highest preseason AP ranking ever. Monday’s announcement marks just the fifth time in program history the writers have voted CU to the top-25 in the preseason, joining 2006-07 (No. 19), 2012-13 (No. 16) and 2016-17 (No. 22) and 2020-21 (No. 11). All four of those teams would end up in the NCAA Tournament.
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Alcohol Sales At Husker Basketball Games Approved By City Council
Lincoln, NE (October 17, 2022) The Lincoln City Council today approved the sale of beer, wine and spirits at University of Nebraska home basketball games at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two year pilot project was approved earlier by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. It is also subject to adjustment of the Arena’s Liquor License, and preparations by SMG, the Arena operator.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles blaze in frigid temps for second straight morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln early Tuesday morning. The first report came in just after 4:30 a.m. A caller said flames were coming from the second story of a home near 27th and South Streets. Four people...
