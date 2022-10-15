ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

LA Council Elects Paul Krekorian as New President Amid Continued Turmoil

The Los Angeles City Council elected Paul Krekorian as its new president Tuesday, following a four-hour meeting that was held virtually due to COVID-19 exposure after last week’s meetings were disrupted by protesters amid the City Hall racism scandal. Krekorian will be immediately tasked with leading the council through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Backs Putting Independent Redistricting Commission on Ballot

One week after three council members and a top county labor official were heard on a taped 2021 conversation attempting to impact last year’s redistricting process in favor of themselves, the City Council voted Tuesday to begin the process of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot or sooner that would create an independent redistricting commission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Embattled LA Councilmen de León, Cedillo to be Removed from Council Committees

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’Farrell said Monday he will remove Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments, though he had no update on whether the two embattled council members will resign their seats over their involvement in a racism scandal surrounding the city’s redistricting process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Members Call for Ethics Commission to Have Greater Independence

In an effort to increase accountability in response to the City Hall racism scandal, half of the Los Angeles City Council signed onto a motion Tuesday calling to make the city’s Ethics Commission more independent and streamline and expand its enforcement processes. The council members recommended a number of...
mynewsla.com

LA County Supervisors Vote to Supply Libraries with Narcan

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. “Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives,” Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing

The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall

Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August and put a stop for now to their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Harris to Participate in LA Area Reproductive Rights Event, DNC Fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a “moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights” at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Finalizes New Short-Term Rental Regulations

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. “We’re moving in the right direction, taking steps we need,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the...
mynewsla.com

Bus Mechanics Avoid Strike in Orange County

Orange County bus service was operating on a mostly normal schedule Monday, thanks to an 11th-hour agreement between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing 150 maintenance employees to resume contract talks. Orange County had been bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Board Pushes for Open Hearing on Mass Shooter

Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel’s office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to make a request of the judge in an Oct. 27 hearing to let the public attend. The hearing is to determine where to house Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who suffered significant brain damage in a mass shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange.
mynewsla.com

Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again

The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Logs 1,532 New COVID Infections, 22 Deaths

Los Angeles County reported another 1,532 COVID-19 infections from the weekend, along with 22 new fatalities. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, did not immediately report infection and death numbers for Monday, citing “technical issues” with the data processing system. Monday’s numbers will be tallied when the issue is resolved.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy