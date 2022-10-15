Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Explore Special Election for Nury Martinez’s Former Seat
Three Los Angeles City Council members signed onto a motion Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the Sixth District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal. The motion was presented by Council members Monica Rodriguez and Mitch O’Farrell and...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Elects Paul Krekorian as New President Amid Continued Turmoil
The Los Angeles City Council elected Paul Krekorian as its new president Tuesday, following a four-hour meeting that was held virtually due to COVID-19 exposure after last week’s meetings were disrupted by protesters amid the City Hall racism scandal. Krekorian will be immediately tasked with leading the council through...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Backs Putting Independent Redistricting Commission on Ballot
One week after three council members and a top county labor official were heard on a taped 2021 conversation attempting to impact last year’s redistricting process in favor of themselves, the City Council voted Tuesday to begin the process of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot or sooner that would create an independent redistricting commission.
mynewsla.com
Embattled LA Councilmen de León, Cedillo to be Removed from Council Committees
Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’Farrell said Monday he will remove Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments, though he had no update on whether the two embattled council members will resign their seats over their involvement in a racism scandal surrounding the city’s redistricting process.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Call for Ethics Commission to Have Greater Independence
In an effort to increase accountability in response to the City Hall racism scandal, half of the Los Angeles City Council signed onto a motion Tuesday calling to make the city’s Ethics Commission more independent and streamline and expand its enforcement processes. The council members recommended a number of...
mynewsla.com
LA County Supervisors Vote to Supply Libraries with Narcan
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. “Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives,” Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Consider Turning Old West LA Courthouse into Housing
The old West Los Angeles Courthouse could become affordable and mixed-use housing, after the county Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice of intention to purchase the property from the Judicial Council. The motion, brought by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, asks the county to find the money to purchase...
mynewsla.com
Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August and put a stop for now to their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
mynewsla.com
Harris to Participate in LA Area Reproductive Rights Event, DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a “moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights” at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for...
mynewsla.com
LA County Looks to Partner With Metro to Reach Homeless Aboard Trains, Buses
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion introduced by Supervisor...
mynewsla.com
Board Finalizes New Short-Term Rental Regulations
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. “We’re moving in the right direction, taking steps we need,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…LAFD Women Firefighters Group: Chief Ignored Abuse Reports, Should be Removed
One Year Ago Today (October 18, 2021)…A coalition of women firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department called for Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas to be removed for allegedly ignoring allegations of sexism, harassment and abuse endured by women at the department. In a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, the...
mynewsla.com
Board Considers Extending Moratorium on Rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 25 to consider whether to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild. “These are unique communities that have been inundated...
mynewsla.com
Bus Mechanics Avoid Strike in Orange County
Orange County bus service was operating on a mostly normal schedule Monday, thanks to an 11th-hour agreement between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing 150 maintenance employees to resume contract talks. Orange County had been bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Board Pushes for Open Hearing on Mass Shooter
Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel’s office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to make a request of the judge in an Oct. 27 hearing to let the public attend. The hearing is to determine where to house Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who suffered significant brain damage in a mass shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange.
mynewsla.com
Duplication Error Results In Some County Voters Receiving Two Ballots
Some voters in Riverside County will receive two mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 general election — a mistake that Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer said Monday was caught after the ballots had already been mailed. “It is important to note that none of the duplicate ballots will result...
mynewsla.com
Number of COVID-Positive Patients in LA County Tumbles Again
The number of COVID19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 403 Tuesday, but a technical issue prevented the release of updated infection and death numbers. The 403 COVID-positive patients marked a drop from 434 reported on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized patients, 53 were being treated in intensive...
mynewsla.com
High Interest Rates Bring Down September Homes Sales, Prices in LA Metro Area
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. The month-to-month drop represented...
mynewsla.com
LA County Board to Consider $32 Million Settlement Over Boy’s Death
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to formally approve a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county’s...
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 1,532 New COVID Infections, 22 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported another 1,532 COVID-19 infections from the weekend, along with 22 new fatalities. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, did not immediately report infection and death numbers for Monday, citing “technical issues” with the data processing system. Monday’s numbers will be tallied when the issue is resolved.
