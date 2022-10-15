Orange County supervisors Tuesday asked the county counsel’s office to make a request to make a normally private hearing public in the case of an accused mass killer. The board unanimously voted to ask county counsel Leon Page to make a request of the judge in an Oct. 27 hearing to let the public attend. The hearing is to determine where to house Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who suffered significant brain damage in a mass shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange.

7 HOURS AGO