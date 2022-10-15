Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
LeBron James' Son Bronny Stuns Basketball World After Tournament Game Performance
The high school senior sparked a lot of excitement on Twitter after he dropped 31 points for his team.
8-time All-Star Dwight Howard pondering retirement: ‘No teams want to allow me to play’
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is growing frustrated with a lack of interest and opportunity from teams around the NBA
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Ben Simmons Boldly Claims He Could Rejoin The Philadelphia 76ers In The Future: "I Can't Predict The Future... Who Knows If, In 4 Or 5 Years, I End Up Going Back?"
Ben Simmons has left the door open on a potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Sports World Praying For Nate Robinson On Sunday
The sports world is praying for Nate Robinson this weekend. The former NBA guard and Slam Dunk champion shared some tough health news on social media. Robinson is battling renal kidney failure. "11-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson – a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion – announces he is battling renal...
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
BET
NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
Former NBA center and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo and his family, he’s currently undergoing treatment in Atlanta and remains in “great spirits.”. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery ‘Shocked’ By These Jake DeBrusk Traits
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk’s career as a member of the Boston Bruins hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be moving forward. After undergoing a turbulent year in 2021-22, when he requested a trade from Boston before ultimately signing a two-year contract extension at the trade deadline and later rescinding his trade request, DeBrusk has looked like the Bruins’ best player when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the ice through the team’s first three games of the season.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks Suffers Postseason-Ending Injury Amid ALDS Win
The New York Yankees finished off their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians victoriously, however, they didn’t do so unscathed, losing veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks in the process. Hicks, who patrolled left field in New York’s starting lineup on Tuesday, made an early departure after colliding...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Seven Storylines To Watch As Celtics Tip Off 2022-23 NBA Season
Remember when it looked like the Boston Celtics might have a relatively boring offseason?. The Celtics entered the summer, on the heels of an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, with their core intact for the 2022-23 NBA season, seemingly leaving few questions about their roster construction or their potential to again contend in the Eastern Conference. All that happened from there was a sequence of highs and lows that had Green Teamers constantly refreshing social media and their news feeds.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sends Message To Joel Embiid Following Altercation
Marcus Smart helped lead the Boston Celtics to a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but he still wasn’t happy about everything that went down in the matchup. Smart and 76ers star Joel Embiid were involved in a skirmish shortly following the half. The duo got tied...
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn (Again) Amid Struggles Against Browns
CLEVELAND — Isaiah Wynn played his way out of the Patriots lineup Sunday afternoon. New England benched its starting right tackle before the offense’s third drive against the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the benching, Wynn had given up a Myles Garrett strip-sack and committed his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — all in the first quarter.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0