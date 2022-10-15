Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
MLive.com
Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8
MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
MLive.com
Ottawa Hills runner commits to Syracuse after running one of nation’s top times
Life has been filled with special moments for distance runner Benne Anderson over the past year. Anderson, a senior at Grand Rapids City High School who competes for Ottawa Hills, won the Division 1 state championship in the 3,200-meter run last spring, and that came after he finished third in the state cross country finals in the fall of 2021.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
North Muskegon man walks out of hospital one month after horrific accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite a serious spinal cord injury, a Michigan man was able to walk out of the hospital that helped him recover all on his own. Andy Hoffman, 47, said he hit a pothole on the ground while riding his motorcycle Sept. 4. “It wasn't marked...
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
oceanacountypress.com
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Injuries Reported After A Four-Vehicle Crash Near I-96 (Walker, MI)
Walker Police is investigating a four-vehicle crash near I-96. Walker Police responded near Turner Avenue. Medical Assistance was needed at the crash. The extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
WOOD
You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system
This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!. Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
Bicyclist dies after being hit, dragged by car
One person was taken into police custody in connection to a Sunday night crash that killed a bicyclist in Grand Rapids.
Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
