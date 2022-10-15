MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO