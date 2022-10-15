ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8

MUSKEGON – Another week of high school football action means another chance to highlight some of the top individual performances on local gridirons. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle will get a chance each week to cast their vote for the top individual performance of last week’s games. This week’s poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday and the results will be released later that morning as part of our Game Day post for the Muskegon area.
MUSKEGON, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
MUSKEGON, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy