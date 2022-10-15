Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
2 hospitalized after shooting on southbound 110 Freeway in Gardena
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area Monday morning, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
Bakersfield Channel
2 arrests after Lancaster shooting leaves 4 hurt
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop
An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
mynewsla.com
Death of Person in Palmdale Area Under Investigation
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Menifee Man Suspected of Killing His Brother
A felon accused of fatally assaulting his brother at their Menifee home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Abisola Afuwape, 30, of Menifee, was formally booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on the allegation, though he was already locked up for alleged parole violations. According to...
Fundraiser held for family of father killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
A Pomona community gathered over the weekend to honor a father of four and offer support to his family after the 52-year-old was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One person was...
nypressnews.com
mynewsla.com
4 Stabbed, 1 Fatally, in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A series of stabbings in Long Beach Monday left a woman dead, three men injured, and a man in custody, police said. The first stabbing occurred about 5:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, Brandon Fahey of the Long Beach Police Department told City News Service. A woman...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Shooting During Family Argument in Lancaster
Two people were taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the shooting that wounded four people during a family argument in Lancaster. The arrests were confirmed by Sgt. J. Moreno of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Their names and relationship to the victims were not released. The shooting took...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in SUV Rollover Crash on Freeway in South LA
A man was fatally injured when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on the southbound freeway at West Florence Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said a person...
