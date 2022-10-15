ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

A-League star lauds the impact of Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke at Macarthur: 'He has brought confidence to the team'

By Kristy Williams
 4 days ago

A-League star Al Hassan Toure says Macarthur are relishing the freedom mentor Dwight Yorke has afforded the young side ahead of a their first home game of the season on Sunday against Adelaide United.

The exciting 22-year-old striker is beginning to grow in confidence, and he said it is because of the former Manchester United's mantra: be free.

Yorke was known for his flamboyant style, which netted 148 goals in 481 senior appearances - and he has clearly passed down his attacking philosophy to his Macarthur charges.

Macarthur strike Al Hassan Toure is gearing up for a clash against his old teammates on Sunday
Former Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is in his first season at the helm of Macarthur FC

Toure, who will be taking on his former Adelaide teammates on Sunday, will do so with Yorke's mantra ringing in his ears.

'He has always told me to express myself,' he told AAP ahead of Sunday's match, which is taking place at Campbelltown Stadium.

'He has given me the confidence, he has always told me to believe in myself and every time I go out there to show people what I am made of. And that is what he has brought to the team.

'Being an attacker himself, he has told all the attackers to be free, to do what they want.

'Obviously you have to help out with the team, you have to do the team work. But when you get the ball in the final third, you do what you're best at,' said Toure.

Both the Bulls and Toure's old club Adelaide United logged draws in their season openers, with the latter somehow not able to take advantage of Wellington having just 10 men and the Reds having 63 per cent of possession during the match.

Macarthur, on the other hand, were dour in a nil-all draw with the Roar, and will want to make sure they can finish clinically after missing a couple of easy chances.

Al Hassan Toure said he and his Macarthur teammates are thriving under Yorke and are relishing the attacking freedom

Toure departed Adelaide at the end of the 2020-21 season and scored against them first-up in January last year - but he isn't thinking about his old teammates in red this time around.

'I go into every game thinking that I am going to score or play well or assist and do something,' he said.

'It's not really about the other team for me. It's really about myself and my team.

'Even though I left Adelaide, I am still friendly with most of the players there so it was a bit of banter between us but no hard feelings. It's just a game, at the end of it,' said Toure.

Toure scored in the Bulls' Australia Cup triumph, heightening his belief of a more fruitful second season in south-western Sydney after starting only seven of his 22 games last campaign.

With Nazi gestures, thrown objects and disgusting racist taunts directed at Macarthur players, including Toure, from a horrendous sub-set of Sydney United fans, it was an emotional goal from the spot.

But at the moment, Toure is just looking forward.

He moved to the Bulls in September 2021 from the Reds in search of first-team opportunties, but found them tough to come by.

Now, with increased fitness, no niggles and a huge boost in confidence playing under Yorke, Toure is having a blast and ready to take the competition by storm and lead his side to better results after last season's mid-table finish.

Al Hassan Toure gestures to the crowd after scoring an emotional goal for Macarthur in the Australian Cup recently

'Last year because of my injuries it was hard to get my body working, but this year, the physios and the coaching staff have done well to get me back to full fitness,' he said.

'I am just loving life at the moment, just playing well, helping the team out as much as possible.'

'Every individual has goals that he wants to achieve for his club,' he said. The club wants to go into a better direction considering last year we didn't finish where we wanted to.

'We have already started off the season well with the Cup so the players have confidence in our team to do better,' said Toure.

Macarthur's home game against Adelaide is set to kick-off at 3pm (AEST) in Campbelltown, south-western Sydney, this Sunday.

