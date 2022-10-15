ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
Water project recreates old EP train depot

The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road, south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the so-called [...]
New park building reflects lessons learned

Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
Seeds of success

Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
Autumn colors

Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets

 “Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond.  On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
Last weekend for fall Collection of One Acts

Seven diverse one-act plays, three of which are premiere productions, make up this final weekend of the Eden Prairie Players’ Collection of One Acts in its 17th year at the Riley-Jacques Barn. The seven plays were selected over several months from 150 submissions.  Producer Elizabeth Michaelson shared the rigorous vetting process. Some 30 volunteer readers [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

