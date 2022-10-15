Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wolfgang Penzel, former Eden Prairie mayor, passes away
Wolfgang Horst Penzel made his home-going on Oct. 7, 2022, after struggling with kidney and heart failure. He was 82 years old. Wolf served as mayor of Eden Prairie from 1976 to 1984. Wolf was born to Erika and Horst Penzel in Berlin, Germany, at the height of World War II. The family emigrated in [...]
EPHS lockdown reportedly prompted by texted threats to specific students
An Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) student received anonymous threatening text messages directed at him and four other students as they sat in class Friday morning, Oct. 7, according to the student’s father. EPLN has seen screenshots of a text exchange that consisted of various threats from the perpetrator and responses to these threats from [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
DD is a ‘champion of all’ on school board
I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name-calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a [...]
Spiritual connections: God paints with a big brush
A few years ago, my wife Julane and I were privileged to be guests of friends in Hartford, Connecticut, who took us on a road trip to see the breathtaking autumn leaves around that whole region from the Atlantic shore to Mount Washington State Park. Our friends didn’t have to try very hard to convince [...]
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
Water project recreates old EP train depot
The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road, south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the so-called [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
New park building reflects lessons learned
Eden Prairie city officials are taking lessons learned from their 3-year-old Staring Lake Park building and putting them into plans for a new building at Round Lake Park. They’ve incorporated a rentable community room into the design for a new, 4,293-square-foot building that would replace the 40-year-old restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round [...]
Marla Helseth, a new voice for Eden Prairie (Senate District 49)
If there ever was a time for new voices in Minnesota state government, it’s now. Violent crime is up and has spread to the suburbs. Since summer of 2021, three people I know personally and their families have been impacted by violent crimes — armed home invasion, armed theft while getting into an Uber (Uber [...]
PiM Arts High performing vocal jazz revue ‘The All-Night Strut!’ Oct. 14-16
Swing’s the thing in “The All Night Strut!,” a vocal jazz revue happening this weekend at Eden Prairie’s Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School (PiM). The public is invited to attend all three performances, which will be held in the school’s White Box Theatre. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and [...]
EP Schools: Lockdown ends; police find threat against student not credible
Police have determined that an anonymous threat against an Eden Prairie High School student Friday was not credible, according to an email sent to all Eden Prairie Schools’ families by the school district. The threat resulted in the school being locked down for more than three hours. EPLN has learned that the student’s father did [...]
Seeds of success
Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
Autumn colors
Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
Roy Terwilliger: A lifetime of service to Eden PraIrie
For Roy Terwilliger, a lifetime of community service – most of it in Eden Prairie – was sparked by his family’s involvement in a tiny town in South Dakota. “One of my most vivid memories – I was 4 or 5 – was of an old guy who lived by himself in a tarpaper shack [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
Former school board member supports Dwivedy, Casper, Bartz, Libsack, and Stubbs
Eden Prairie Schools is a top-performing school district. As an elected member of the Eden Prairie School Board from 2012-2015 and an appointed member in 2019 and 2021, I can’t emphasize enough how a change in our school board’s philosophy could take our schools in a direction other than what has produced our success. With [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2020 Voter [...]
Volunteers sought for buckthorn removal project
Volunteers are needed to help remove the invasive buckthorn plant from the Riley Creek Conservation Area from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Prairie Edge chapter of Wild Ones and co-sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie. According [...]
Last weekend for fall Collection of One Acts
Seven diverse one-act plays, three of which are premiere productions, make up this final weekend of the Eden Prairie Players’ Collection of One Acts in its 17th year at the Riley-Jacques Barn. The seven plays were selected over several months from 150 submissions. Producer Elizabeth Michaelson shared the rigorous vetting process. Some 30 volunteer readers [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
