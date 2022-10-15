Read full article on original website
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — A scandal off the court cast a shadow over the Boston Celtics entering the preseason. On the court, they opened the regular season looking like a team still very much capable of contending for a championship.
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by...
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison. “We want to continue to use our...
Take note: Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Take note: The Utah Jazz evidently need a new hashtag. The team's long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used in the team's marketing plans going forward.
Backlund breaks late tie, Flames beat Golden Knights 3-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 4:29 left in the Calgary Flames' 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves to help the Flames improve to 3-0 and drop Vegas to 3-1.
Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton, parked to the right...
Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime...
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer's Young Player of the Year. Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history.
