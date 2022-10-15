Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
County: Today’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Canceled
Due to extenuating circumstances, Premiere Medical Group (PMG) is canceling the COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church. Officials with PMG apologize for the inconvenience and indicate that they are working with Los Alamos County to reschedule. Individuals wishing to find other...
losalamosreporter.com
Steve Coleman Named LANL Associate Director For Environment, Safety, Health And Quality
Steven Coleman has been selected as Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Associate Laboratory Director for Environment, Safety, Health and Quality (ESH&Q). He will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s ESH&Q portfolio. With a Laboratory-wide focus, ESH&Q provides expertise in environmental protection...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tonight’s Council Meeting Will Not Be Livestreamed On Legistar But May Be Attended In Person Or Via Zoom
Officials with Los Alamos County indicate that due to technical difficulties, tonight’s (Tuesday’s) County Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3, 129 New Mexico State Road 4, will not be live-streamed on the county’s Legistar website. The meeting will be televised on PAC 8; the public is also welcome to attend in person or join via Zoom.
losalamosreporter.com
Pet Pangaea Asks County To Swap Trinity Lots For Spot In 20th Street Extension
It looks like Cyndi Wells would still like to place her business, Pet Pangaea, on Lot 5C in the 20th Trinity Street Extension area, now that the Los Alamos County deal with a developer for a Marriott hotel and conference center there has fallen through. When the County Council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting in White Rock was released Friday, it included an item, “Approval of Amendment No. 3 to the Purchase, Sale and Development Agreement for…. 3661 and 3689 Trinity”, which are the two lots currently being purchased by Wells from the County. These two lots are on the corner of Trinity Drive at the intersection of 35th Street where it heads downhill to the the 149-unit Hill Apartments currently under construction at the former Los Alamos Site Office location.
beckersasc.com
New Mexico ASC adds 2 knee replacement robots as industry competition heats up
New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopaedics, a 27-physician ASC in Albuquerque, installed the first two Rosa Knee robots in the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Designed by Zimmer Biomet, the Rosa Knee robot for joint replacement costs about $700,000. The technology features 3D preoperative planning tools and...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD To Conduct Biannual DEA Drug Takeback Day Oct. 29
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Los Alamos Police Department will conduct its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day. This event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m. and will be held in the north parking lot (off Central Avenue) of the Los Alamos Police Department. The...
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
Small city has third largest art market in the US
It's easy to be overwhelmed by the art scene in downtown Santa Fe. The small city has over 200 galleries with pieces ranging from classic to contemporary. Follow Elaine Ritchel, a local art guide, to see how to navigate through it all.
losalamosreporter.com
Golfers Ask Council To Include New Option In Ongoing Golf Course Improvements Discussion
If it seems like there has been meeting after meeting in recent months concerning proposed improvements to the Los Alamos Golf Course, well, that’s because it’s true. The community, the Los Alamos County Council and the Parks & Recreation Board have all heard input from golfers, hikers, bikers, open space advocates, County staff and County-retained architects but many golfers believe they are not being heard.
cnm.edu
How This CNM Grad Turned His Bench Jewelry Certification Into A Thriving Business
Aaron North, owner of North House Jewelry, loves the history and culture that comes with his profession and he takes pride in helping carry on the tradition of people adorning their bodies with jewelry. However, owning a jewelry business, or becoming a jeweler at all for that matter, wasn’t always his end goal — until he attended CNM.
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Natural Gas Purging To Occur In White Rock
Purging of natural gas from a newly installed pipeline at Rover Blvd. and State Road 4 will occur Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project by the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU). Dub-L-EE, DPU’s contractor, will purge the line at various times between 8 a.m. and noon.
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
KOAT 7
New program underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new program is underway to help tackle Albuquerque's housing shortage. City leaders gathered Monday to address Albuquerque's housing crisis. The housing program is called Albuquerque Housing Forward. According to city leaders, the new housing program will help increase housing supply and promote access for all.
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ksfr.org
ABQ City Council rejects rent control memorial
There were tense moments during Monday night’s Albuquerque City Council public comment section of their meeting. The topic on everyone’s mind, rent control. The chamber was filled with rent control proponents, notable among them were members of the People’s Housing Project, who were peppered around the seats in yellow shirts.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
