Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
WIBW
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
Suspect arrested in connection to large Topeka house fire
A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Topeka family grieves man shot by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is grieving and remembering a man who was shot and killed by Topeka police on Oct. 13. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka. “I was just in disbelief and then next thing you know that’s when all the phone calls […]
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash
A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Kan. woman accused of burglary is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Friday, police arrested Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle...
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
WIBW
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say they arrested a man for arson in connection with a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka. Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was booked on three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass. A thick plume of smoke from the scene at...
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
WIBW
Lawrence man pleads guilty to domestic battery, aggravated assault
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Gary D. Boyington Jr., 52, of Lawrence, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault after the State rested its case Tuesday. The charges stemmed from a March 10, 2022 domestic incident...
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Comments / 3