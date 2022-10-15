Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64

FLORISSANT. Mo. – Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman’s windshield Tuesday, killing her.

Investigators released a photo of the piece of metal that struck the victim’s vehicle.

Mark Arciszewski at Metropolitan Glass Company in Florissant said he had seen it all.

“If someone is carrying something, and it flies off the truck then hits the ground, and the next thing you know it starts getting shot around,” he said.

Arciszewski said he has been fixing cracked and broken windshields due to debris for years. When he heard the news of a woman being killed because of highway debris, he said he was not shocked.

“Not surprised, but it’s a shame,” he said.

“If someone is driving on the highway say even at 65-70 mph, and if something gets kicked up off a tire that may come at the same amount of speed. You got about 140 mph impact.”

Arciszewski said when you are driving, the best form of safety is just being aware of your surroundings.

“They are all the same. Just gotta watch where you are going. A lot of times, I just tell people to stay out of the fast lane cause that’s where a lot of debris hangs out towards the fast lane,” he said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

