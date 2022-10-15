ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64

By Jordan Williams
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwT0K_0iZr0hrB00

FLORISSANT. Mo. – Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman’s windshield Tuesday, killing her.

Investigators released a photo of the piece of metal that struck the victim’s vehicle.

Top story: Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

Mark Arciszewski at Metropolitan Glass Company in Florissant said he had seen it all.

“If someone is carrying something, and it flies off the truck then hits the ground, and the next thing you know it starts getting shot around,” he said.

Arciszewski said he has been fixing cracked and broken windshields due to debris for years. When he heard the news of a woman being killed because of highway debris, he said he was not shocked.

“Not surprised, but it’s a shame,” he said.

Trending: St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion

“If someone is driving on the highway say even at 65-70 mph, and if something gets kicked up off a tire that may come at the same amount of speed. You got about 140 mph impact.”

Arciszewski said when you are driving, the best form of safety is just being aware of your surroundings.

“They are all the same. Just gotta watch where you are going. A lot of times, I just tell people to stay out of the fast lane cause that’s where a lot of debris hangs out towards the fast lane,” he said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 14

MamaMSG
3d ago

Not to cast blame but as a question, is 55N indicative of how St Louis cleans up the highway because it is a mess of trash that “could” end up as projectiles and kill another person. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Pieces of tires, boxes, trash bags full of trash, metal. You name it.

Reply(3)
15
Rose Gilchrist-Nieters
1d ago

that was on the highway! I guarantee it! have you looked at the roads? they have sooo much TRASH! Car parts, tire pieces, trash. the drains are blocked by it in most areas! CLEAN UP OUR ROADS!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

