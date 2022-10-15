ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Tim Michels says he will accept Nov. election results after not fully committing

MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republican governor candidate Tim Michels said he'd "certainly" accept the results of the November election after not fully committing and embracing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods of widespread voter fraud. Michels, who's endorsed by Trump, responded to CBS 58's question on Tuesday whether he'd accept...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin DNR releases interactive tool for tracking PFAS

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- PFAS is a class of chemicals also known as "forever chemicals" because they resist breaking down in the environment. The chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products from kitchenware to firefighting foam. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hosted a media...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Now is the time to get help with rising winter heating costs

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This winter, energy costs could be the most expensive in a decade according to the Citizens Utility Board. We Energies officials estimate a potential $120 to $180 more will be spent over the last year by consumers. They say even with work being done to keep...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Statewide 'Holly Jolly Raffle' launches Friday, featuring a $100,000 prize

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Lottery has announced the return of a popular, limited-time lotto game that will help ring in the winter holiday season. The "Holly Jolly Raffle" will be available at all Wisconsin Lottery retailers, offering 125,000 tickets with a single top prize of $100,000. There will also be 65 prizes of $1,000 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cold temperatures won't slow down pickleball enthusiasts

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures begin to drop, pickleball enthusiasts in southeastern Wisconsin are hopeful the action on the courts will only continue to heat up with several indoor locations throughout the region offering indoor space for people to play the popular sport. "We really need indoor...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind

Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Barn fire leaves 1 injured in Town of Genesee

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say one person was injured in a barn fire in the Town of Genesee Monday, Oct. 17. The Lake Country Fire Department responded to the fire on Saylesville Road just before 3:30 p.m. and reported the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
GENESEE, WI

