Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO