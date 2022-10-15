Read full article on original website
Tim Michels says he will accept Nov. election results after not fully committing
MILWAUKEE Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republican governor candidate Tim Michels said he'd "certainly" accept the results of the November election after not fully committing and embracing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods of widespread voter fraud. Michels, who's endorsed by Trump, responded to CBS 58's question on Tuesday whether he'd accept...
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
With only four products remaining, what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest has reached the finals, with only four products remaining. Nick Novak, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce joined us on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss the finalists. He also discussed what is at stake...
Wisconsin DNR releases interactive tool for tracking PFAS
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- PFAS is a class of chemicals also known as "forever chemicals" because they resist breaking down in the environment. The chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products from kitchenware to firefighting foam. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hosted a media...
Wisconsin Historical Society unveils new memorial marker at State Fair Park
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A dedication event took place in State Fair Park Monday, Oct. 17. It was part of a three-year initiative to preserve underrepresented history in Wisconsin. State Fair Park holds an important role in Native American history. The Ho-Chunk are one of many native nations in Wisconsin....
Now is the time to get help with rising winter heating costs
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- This winter, energy costs could be the most expensive in a decade according to the Citizens Utility Board. We Energies officials estimate a potential $120 to $180 more will be spent over the last year by consumers. They say even with work being done to keep...
Statewide 'Holly Jolly Raffle' launches Friday, featuring a $100,000 prize
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Lottery has announced the return of a popular, limited-time lotto game that will help ring in the winter holiday season. The "Holly Jolly Raffle" will be available at all Wisconsin Lottery retailers, offering 125,000 tickets with a single top prize of $100,000. There will also be 65 prizes of $1,000 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
Cold temperatures won't slow down pickleball enthusiasts
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures begin to drop, pickleball enthusiasts in southeastern Wisconsin are hopeful the action on the courts will only continue to heat up with several indoor locations throughout the region offering indoor space for people to play the popular sport. "We really need indoor...
Racine & Me: Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friends at the Wisconsin Humane Society work so hard for our furry friends, but they also do so much to educate the next generation. Stephanie Nespoli joined Racine & Me with some upcoming event details. Kids Night Out. WHS hosts Kids’ Night Out the...
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind
Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
Barn fire leaves 1 injured in Town of Genesee
TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say one person was injured in a barn fire in the Town of Genesee Monday, Oct. 17. The Lake Country Fire Department responded to the fire on Saylesville Road just before 3:30 p.m. and reported the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
