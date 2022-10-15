Read full article on original website
County: Natural Gas Purging To Occur In White Rock
Purging of natural gas from a newly installed pipeline at Rover Blvd. and State Road 4 will occur Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project by the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU). Dub-L-EE, DPU’s contractor, will purge the line at various times between 8 a.m. and noon.
Golfers Ask Council To Include New Option In Ongoing Golf Course Improvements Discussion
If it seems like there has been meeting after meeting in recent months concerning proposed improvements to the Los Alamos Golf Course, well, that’s because it’s true. The community, the Los Alamos County Council and the Parks & Recreation Board have all heard input from golfers, hikers, bikers, open space advocates, County staff and County-retained architects but many golfers believe they are not being heard.
LAPD To Conduct Biannual DEA Drug Takeback Day Oct. 29
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Los Alamos Police Department will conduct its biannual DEA Drug Take Back Day. This event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m. and will be held in the north parking lot (off Central Avenue) of the Los Alamos Police Department. The...
‘Cottage Developments’
One of the most contentious and confusing new inclusions in the proposed Section 16 is “Cottage Developments.” The idea is to allow as many small housing units as can be crammed on a lot while meeting some set of minimum conditions that are currently unclear. Originally, all that was required was meeting the minimum setbacks. That might be the case still, but the wording is so vague and confused as to possibly mean nothing.
Steve Coleman Named LANL Associate Director For Environment, Safety, Health And Quality
Steven Coleman has been selected as Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Associate Laboratory Director for Environment, Safety, Health and Quality (ESH&Q). He will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s ESH&Q portfolio. With a Laboratory-wide focus, ESH&Q provides expertise in environmental protection...
Where County Council Candidates Stand On Conservation Issues
(A non-partisan 501c4 organization) The Pajarito Conservation Alliance (PCA) recently completed gathering responses to a questionnaire sent to all County Council candidates to gather their statements on conservation issues affecting all of us in Los Alamos. Verbatim candidate responses are available as public information on the PCA website at https://pajarito.org/news/2022/10/16/2022-election-interviews.
County: Today’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Canceled
Due to extenuating circumstances, Premiere Medical Group (PMG) is canceling the COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church. Officials with PMG apologize for the inconvenience and indicate that they are working with Los Alamos County to reschedule. Individuals wishing to find other...
In Support Of Randall Ryti
Since first elected as a County Councilor in 2018, Council Chair Randall ‘Randy’ Ryti has been a positive and very reasoned voice on the Los Alamos County Council. Having known Randy for some twenty years, it is his nature to look at the issues facing the County through the lens of ‘what is best for the community.’ Randy is very open to discussing these issues and learning from all.
Spending September As Bandelier’s Artist In Residency Ties Past And Future Together For Poet Sarah Colby
Sarah Colby, right, takes in the calm late fall afternoon in Frijoles Canyon at Bandelier National Monument with her husband, Cloyd, at the end of her month in the Canyon as artist in residence. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Sarah Colby introduces various writing prompts to Bandelier National Monument visitors...
LAHS Topper Band Wins At Zia, Will Perform For Community Wednesday, Oct 19 At Sullivan Field
The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta. Courtesy photo. LAHS color guard section leaders and drum majors posing with the trophies awarded at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta are, from left, Lena Romero, Erin Gattis, Remy Patterson, Luke Favorite and Kaitlyn Kuropatwinski. Courtesy photo.
Los Alamos Light Opera Hold Auditions For ‘Matilda’ Oct. 22 And 23
Los Alamos Light Opera is thrilled to bring you ‘Matilda’ in February 2023! We need singers, actors, and dancers of all ages! Auditions will be held at the United Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Adults/teens: Please prepare about...
