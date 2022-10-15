Read full article on original website
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
TABC Girls Basketball rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday. Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12. In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper running game and passing attack showed up in game against Palo Duro
Head coach Aaron Roan Cougars were dominant from start to finish against the Palo Duro Dons. The offense rolled up over 400 total yards and got it started early in the game. Cooper found the end zone just 1:34 into the game, and they never let up. Chris Warren threw...
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were moderately injured after a three-vehicle crash in Lubbock on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:28 p.m. to 34th Street and Interstate 27. Police originally said one person was seriously hurt. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
fox34.com
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
fox34.com
Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Crystal Goforth, the Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash last Thursday, have been announced. The services will be at the Kestridge Funeral Home Chapel on Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m. Goforth, 38, and her partner, Jonathon Corder, 41,...
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Texas Tech – Baylor game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s sold out contest against Baylor will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on ESPN2. Texas Tech is 39-40-1 in the all-time series with Baylor. The Bears have not won in Lubbock since 1990. Baylor has lost two straight games entering this Saturday’s game against Kansas. The Red […]
fox34.com
Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
fox34.com
Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29. Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
fox34.com
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
fox34.com
One more rainy, chilly day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold. Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.
Mark Adams Ready to Introduce Brand New Team to College Basketball
The Big 12 coaches picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team as 5th in the Big 12 Preseason poll. They were tied with Oklahoma State and behind Texas, Baylor, Kansas, and TCU. Now, they open the season ranked 25th in the country and are behind the same five teams, but TCU is the lowest-ranked Big 12 team at 14th before it gets to Texas Tech at 25.
