Port Byron, NY

Syracuse.com

Section III girls tennis state qualifier down to semifinals

The Section III state qualifier tournament is down to the semifinal round after competition on Tuesday at the Drumlins Tennis Courts in Syracuse. Players will vie for a chance to represent Section III at the state tournament, which begins on October 27th. The team is comprised of the top three singles players and top three doubles teams.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See graduation rates for more than 50 CNY high schools (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Breezy; afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. BLACKWELL JOINS INSIDE SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PODCAST: Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but before that he played and coached for more than a dozen years overseas. Blackwell discussed his basketball journey in a conversation with Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)

On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game

The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

