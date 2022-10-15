Read full article on original website
Section III football rankings (Week 6): New team enters fold in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
New girls state soccer poll: 20 Section III teams make final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released and 20 Section III teams are ranked. This week, Frankfort-Schuyler is the only new Section III team to make the poll. The Maroon Knights are ranked No. 24 in Class C this week.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 6): Final regular season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Champions crowned: Which Section III boys and girls soccer, field hockey teams won division titles?
The regular season has come to an end for boys and girls soccer and field hockey teams. Here is a look at teams that won their divisions. East Syracuse Minoa, Skaneateles, Tully, Watertown IHC and Poland either won or shared a division title in both boys and girls soccer.
My midseason All-ACC team: No surprise, Clemson and Syracuse lead the way before clash of unbeatens
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re taking a step back and submitting a couple midseason offerings this week now that every school in the ACC has played at least six games. Up first, we present our midseason All-ACC team. Just one team; not dozens of players that will be recognized at the end of the season.
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball caps tough stretch with win over Liverpool
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team capped a six-day stretch of five matches, all against quality opponents, with a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
How does Syracuse football match up with Clemson? On paper, they could be fraternal twins
Syracuse, N.Y. — On paper, Syracuse football and Clemson could be fraternal twins this season. Besides the obvious commonalities — both undefeated, both bowl eligible, both in the AP Top 25 — there are more anecdotal and statistical ones that point toward Saturday’s matchup being one fans of both programs will grind their teeth over.
Section III field hockey brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Tuesday
The Section III field hockey seedings were announced on Sunday. First-rounds games start as soon as Tuesday in some classes and will lead up to championships on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Section III girls tennis state qualifier down to semifinals
The Section III state qualifier tournament is down to the semifinal round after competition on Tuesday at the Drumlins Tennis Courts in Syracuse. Players will vie for a chance to represent Section III at the state tournament, which begins on October 27th. The team is comprised of the top three singles players and top three doubles teams.
Armando Bacot tabbed ACC preseason Player of the Year; did any SU players earn all-conference honors?
Syracuse, N.C. ― Armando Bacot, the North Carolina center who turned down the opportunity to go pro in order to come back for his senior year, was the runaway choice as the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year in the ACC’s annual media poll. Bacot, who helped...
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
Trey Autry, former J-D standout and son of Syracuse basketball assistant, makes college decision
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.
The loudest moments from Syracuse-N.C. State: A touchdown that didn’t count and a run to ice the win
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracusedefeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday in front of the 10th sellout crowd in the history of the Dome. The fans were raucous throughout and made their presence felt. If you purchase a...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse has permission to dream heading into showdown at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s dream season is still alive as it prepares for a top-5 matchup in Death Valley. Having spoiled an unbeaten start four years ago, Clemson has stood in the way of SU’s ACC championship pursuit before, and the Tigers again act as the giant the Orange must slay to reach Charlotte for the conference title game.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5.
See graduation rates for more than 50 CNY high schools (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 49; Low: 39. Breezy; afternoon showers. See the 5-day forecast. BLACKWELL JOINS INSIDE SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PODCAST: Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but before that he played and coached for more than a dozen years overseas. Blackwell discussed his basketball journey in a conversation with Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.
Garrett Williams injury update for Clemson: ‘We want him back lickety split’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Williams left Syracuse football’s 24-9 win over N.C. State in the second quarter, helped off by trainers and taken immediately to the medical tent on the sideline. He’d just tackled Wolfpack quarterback Jack Chambers for a loss of 5 yards. He stood up to...
DeVito returns, leads Illinois to 6th win (How Syracuse football transfers fared)
On the same weekend that the Syracuse football team became bowl-eligible, former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito helped Illinois achieve that milestone as well. DeVito — who left Illinois’ previous game with an ankle injury — was 25-for-32 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Illini beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday. Illinois improved to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten, and became bowl-eligible. It was the fifth consecutive win for Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and improved to No. 18 in the poll released on Sunday.
TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game
The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
Syracuse football vs. Clemson prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football has continued to send shock waves through the ACC as they moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 home win over NC State. The Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown, while RB Sean Tucker and QB Garrett Schrader led a rushing attack that totaled 179 yards on just 30 attempts. The Orange have impressed so far this year, but they have their biggest test of the season with a road matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
