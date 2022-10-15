Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Buena Vista roper excited for college's first home rodeo
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Margaret “Pistol” Cowden didn’t consider the history she’d make when she enrolled at Buena Vista University this fall. Cowden, after all, simply wanted to study agricultural business while continuing her collegiate rodeo career. She’ll make history by participating in the inaugural...
Pianist Mark Valenti to perform at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Guest pianist Mark Valenti will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt University. Valenti received his master of music degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Music from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. In addition to giving solo recitals throughout the United States and Canada, he has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg.
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
