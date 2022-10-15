ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

Buena Vista roper excited for college's first home rodeo

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Margaret “Pistol” Cowden didn’t consider the history she’d make when she enrolled at Buena Vista University this fall. Cowden, after all, simply wanted to study agricultural business while continuing her collegiate rodeo career. She’ll make history by participating in the inaugural...
STORM LAKE, IA
High School Football PRO

Sioux City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation

BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
BRONSON, IA
kicdam.com

Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer

Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
Sioux City Journal

$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Danbury

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Danbury, Iowa, convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner. The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come...
DANBURY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sac City woman charged with passing fake $100 bill in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sac City, Iowa, woman has been charged with passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. Mary Francis, 44, was arrested Friday on one count of forgery, a Class D felony. She is accused of paying for items with a fake $100 bill at Goodwill, 229 W. Milwaukee Ave., on Oct. 7.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Klein joins Hawarden's police force

HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
HAWARDEN, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pianist Mark Valenti to perform at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Guest pianist Mark Valenti will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt University. Valenti received his master of music degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Music from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. In addition to giving solo recitals throughout the United States and Canada, he has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stary of the Day 10/17/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Maribel, a 4 1/2 year old, female, Labrador Retriever. She’s housebroken, kennel trained, and knows a few commands. She’s also really good with kids and other animals. She has a lot of energy and will need a big yard or lots of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

