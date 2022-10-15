Read full article on original website
Buena Vista roper excited for college's first home rodeo
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Margaret “Pistol” Cowden didn’t consider the history she’d make when she enrolled at Buena Vista University this fall. Cowden, after all, simply wanted to study agricultural business while continuing her collegiate rodeo career. She’ll make history by participating in the inaugural...
Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation
BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
Pianist Mark Valenti to perform at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Guest pianist Mark Valenti will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt University. Valenti received his master of music degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Music from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. In addition to giving solo recitals throughout the United States and Canada, he has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg.
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Danbury
CLIVE, Iowa -- A Danbury, Iowa, convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner. The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come...
Sac City woman charged with passing fake $100 bill in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sac City, Iowa, woman has been charged with passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. Mary Francis, 44, was arrested Friday on one count of forgery, a Class D felony. She is accused of paying for items with a fake $100 bill at Goodwill, 229 W. Milwaukee Ave., on Oct. 7.
Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy. Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff. By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the...
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City third-graders crawl through smoke in fire department's fire safety house
Spalding Park Elementary School students go through the Sioux City Fire Rescue's fire safety house Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Third grade students throughout the city have the opportunity to go through the simulated house and learn about fire safety as part of the fire department's outreach during fire prevention month.
MUGSHOT: 21-year-old sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
Avery Brothers Sign Company to build new $3 million facility
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City. The 13,500-square-foot facility will contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans...
