High school football scores, Week 8 in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0
Zephyrhills 28, Pasco 16
East Bay 35, Lennard 0
Wiregrass Ranch 49, Sunlake 14
Bloomingdale 31, Spoto 21
Jesuit 42, Gaither 21
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7
Pinellas Park 16, St. Petersburg 0
Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0
Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7
Alonso 31, Strawberry Crest 21
Robinson 28, Jefferson 26
Lecanto 14, Gulf 13
Sumner 28, Riverview 21
Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0
Calvary Christian 55, Clearwater 35
Northside Christian 16, St. Petersburg Catholic 3
Largo 28, Seminole 0
East Lake 49, Sickles 7
Cypress Creek 44, Wesley Chapel 6
Plant 38, Plant City 9
Armwood 70, Freedom 0
Fivay 48, Citrus 7
Nature Coast 58, Anclote 6
Tampa Catholic 54, Blake 6
Springstead 27, Land O’ Lakes 17
Middleton 45, Brandon 0
Hillsborough 70, Leto 6
Leesburg First Academy 25, Keswick Christian 8
Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Hudson 33, Weeki Wachee 21
Osceola 50, Countryside 14
Lakewood 52, Gibbs 24
King 50, Chamberlain 12
Centra 28, Branford 27
Bushnell South Sumter 62, Hernando 0
Durant 34, Newsome 33 (OT)
Northeast 35, Hollins 8
Indian Rocks Christian 35, Winter Haven Roar Prep 0
Comments / 0