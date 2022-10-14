ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 8 in Tampa Bay

By Times Staff Writer
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Tech band jams throughout a 28-0 victory over Wharton on Friday night. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0

Zephyrhills 28, Pasco 16

East Bay 35, Lennard 0

Wiregrass Ranch 49, Sunlake 14

Bloomingdale 31, Spoto 21

Jesuit 42, Gaither 21

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7

Pinellas Park 16, St. Petersburg 0

Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0

Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7

Alonso 31, Strawberry Crest 21

Robinson 28, Jefferson 26

Lecanto 14, Gulf 13

Sumner 28, Riverview 21

Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0

Calvary Christian 55, Clearwater 35

Northside Christian 16, St. Petersburg Catholic 3

Largo 28, Seminole 0

East Lake 49, Sickles 7

Cypress Creek 44, Wesley Chapel 6

Plant 38, Plant City 9

Armwood 70, Freedom 0

Fivay 48, Citrus 7

Nature Coast 58, Anclote 6

Tampa Catholic 54, Blake 6

Springstead 27, Land O’ Lakes 17

Middleton 45, Brandon 0

Hillsborough 70, Leto 6

Leesburg First Academy 25, Keswick Christian 8

Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Hudson 33, Weeki Wachee 21

Osceola 50, Countryside 14

Lakewood 52, Gibbs 24

King 50, Chamberlain 12

Centra 28, Branford 27

Bushnell South Sumter 62, Hernando 0

Durant 34, Newsome 33 (OT)

Northeast 35, Hollins 8

Indian Rocks Christian 35, Winter Haven Roar Prep 0

Tampa Bay Times

Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

In voting out Florida Supreme Court justices, be careful what you wish for | Letters

4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial, Oct. 17. We should all be aware of what was written in this “another voice” editorial on retaining Florida Supreme Court justices. Unfortunately, if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected, he will be the one appointing the new justices. I think it makes more sense to retain all justices except those appointed by DeSantis. I think it is prudent to bet on the two who were appointed by Charlie Crist when he was governor rather than giving DeSantis more picks that may be worse. The guest editorial says removing the four justices will send a message to the governor. I doubt that.
FLORIDA STATE
