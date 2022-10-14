ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WAMU

Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role

D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
massachusettsnewswire.com

Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)

“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC

