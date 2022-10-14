Read full article on original website
Related
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten
The 52nd Mayor of Baltimore Brandon M. Scott graced a fireside chat at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit to talk about the opportunities and challenges of walking in his calling, in addition to serving his city on the frontlines of a pandemic fallout, crime and law enforcement, and housing.
Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Virginia Union finishes off Bowie State in OT
Virginia Union became the first CIAA team to beat Bowie State at home in a long time. The post Virginia Union finishes off Bowie State in OT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
popville.com
About Last Night – Five Year Wharf Anniversary (Check out all the restaurants coming soon)
“Washington, DC’s Waterfront Neighborhood – The Wharf – Celebrates Its Completion: Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis”. “Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf’s development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WJLA
Help find Jade! 14-year-old girl reported missing from Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Southeast, D.C., MPD said. Jade Lewis was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, MPD said. Lewis is described as 5-feet-4 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes...
Clarksburg families frustrated after homecoming dance tickets sell out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Despite the fact there are around 2,200 students enrolled at Clarksburg High School, only 1,000 tickets were available for the homecoming dance. Those tickets sold out, and a lot of families are upset about it. “I’m just like really upset because I was kind of looking forward to […]
Inside Nova
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
