Decomposed body at off-grid home identified by police

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has opened a homicide case after discovering a decomposed body in Puna.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address in the Puna district.

Police found his body after receiving a call about a foul odor coming from an off-grid residence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. When officers arrived, the body was located on the floor of the home.

An autopsy was performed on Friday and evidence revealed the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

A second-degree murder investigation is now underway as police continue to search for a suspect and motive behind the killing.

Anyone with information relative to this case is urged to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov. The police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 is also available.

