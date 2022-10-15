Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
utv44.com
Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
utv44.com
Ladd-Peebles General Manager speaks out after discussions leaked about stadium's future
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manager is speaking out for the first time since discussions were leaked about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd from the city. So far, NBC 15 knows the MCPSS has said it's exploring several options for Williamson High...
utv44.com
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
utv44.com
More Baldwin Co. cities edge closer to embracing medical marijuana dispensaries
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the subject that is being handled with kid gloves in city council chambers across Alabama- the approval of setting up medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits. At last night's council meeting, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan approached a vote on the subject with...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
utv44.com
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
utv44.com
Short-term cold shelter opens for homeless near Ladd-Peebles stadium
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Tuesday's freeze warning, folks in Mobile are coming together to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. "Just being able to provide an emergency shelter when it’s freezing or when it’s really hot for people that are out on the street that have nowhere to go," said Dale Pfeiffer, Co-founder of Driftwood Housing.
utv44.com
Austal takes on 3D printing venture, opens door for possible Mobile facility
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 3D printing—it’s the wave of the future, and it’s now hitting a stride in our military sector. “It’s the answer to the supply chain issues,” said Austal Vice president of Business Development and External Affairs, Larry Ryder. Austal’s company, Electrawatch...
utv44.com
Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
utv44.com
Prichard authorities seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, on Monday shortly before 11:00 a.m. the Dollar General at Lott Rd and St Steffens Rd was robbed at gun point. A black male wearing a white surgical mask and all black clothing entered the store and demanded cash. He left...
utv44.com
City of Mobile to break ground on Maryvale Place: new, affordable housing development
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, the City of Mobile will be joined by representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several local officials to break ground on a much-needed affordable housing development. Once construction is complete, Maryvale Place will be...
utv44.com
Squatters facing eviction from makeshift homes on property belonging to Hankin's Middle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to court records filed by the Mobile County School System multiple people are living in a trailer, a dilapidated house, some sheds, and other structures on property belonging to the school system. MCPSS filed an eviction notice back in February, but say residents Rodney...
utv44.com
Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $27 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Presented by Emporium Presents and 96.1 The Rocket.
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
utv44.com
Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
utv44.com
Tracking first widespread freeze this season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The first widespread freeze of the season is expected for most of our viewing area excluding the immediate coast. In fact, the coldest air of the season will surge in overnight and a Freeze Warning is in effect. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s along I-10, with sub-freezing temperatures for inland zones. Mobile is set to shatter a record low of 38 degrees set back in 1989. Remember, freezing conditions can kill crops, new growth, and sensitive vegetation. For many locations, it'll bring an end to the growing season.
