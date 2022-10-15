Discover the Historical Romance of Orange County’s Oldest City. Whether you’re a San Juan local or you’re looking to mix things up, San Juan Capistrano’s historic charm is the perfect setting for rekindling your romance! As the birthplace of Orange County, this time-honored town sits inland of Dana Point and is known for its classical allure. The natural beauty of San Juan has been preserved over the years with farmland and acres of scenic trails. Take a trip down memory lane through the vibrant downtown district decked with brick buildings and saloon-style shops for a break from the hustle and bustle of surrounding cities. There’s so much to see and explore with your sweetheart in this vibrant town!

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO