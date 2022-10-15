Read full article on original website
Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September
Another 42 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in September. Their names are:. Chris VILLALOBOS SR. who died on Sept 1st in Orange. Robert WHORTON who died on Sept 3rd in Huntington Beach. Joel WORTH who died on Sept 4th in Newport Beach. Billy CARR JR....
The Angels Demand $5 Million From Anaheim, Threaten Lawsuit Over Fire Station
The Los Angeles Angels are coming after Anaheim for $5 million– threatening the city with two lawsuits after city councilmembers decided unanimously to kill the proposed stadium land sale in May after the FBI corruption probe surfaced. They’re also threatening to sue the city over a fire station slated...
Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest
Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible
The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
6 Date Ideas in San Juan Capistrano for the Adventurous Duo
Discover the Historical Romance of Orange County’s Oldest City. Whether you’re a San Juan local or you’re looking to mix things up, San Juan Capistrano’s historic charm is the perfect setting for rekindling your romance! As the birthplace of Orange County, this time-honored town sits inland of Dana Point and is known for its classical allure. The natural beauty of San Juan has been preserved over the years with farmland and acres of scenic trails. Take a trip down memory lane through the vibrant downtown district decked with brick buildings and saloon-style shops for a break from the hustle and bustle of surrounding cities. There’s so much to see and explore with your sweetheart in this vibrant town!
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Casino Royale Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation to take place November 12, 2022
Purchase your tickets today for “Casino Royale” Casino Night benefitting the Los Alamitos Community Foundation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. The Los Alamitos Community Foundation is a newly established organization that partners with the City of Los Alamitos to...
Community invited to Garden Grove Park playground dedication on October 25, 2022
The City of Garden Grove invites the community to attend a dedication event for Garden Grove Park’s new all-inclusive aircraft-themed playground on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The free event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats. The new play area...
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.
Ant Anstead Lists Laguna Beach Beach House for $3.3 Million
Ant Anstead is selling the Laguna Beach, California home he once called the "house of my dreams." The cottage is now on the market for $3.3 million. The British TV host bought the house in May 2021, about 10 months after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall. The cottage was...
Bates, Foley Discuss Coastal Erosion, Toll Roads, Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
OC girls volleyball teams earn top 10 rankings in final CIF poll of the season
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in the final CIF polls of the season released Saturday. Mater Dei, Newport Harbor and Huntington Beach are in the top 10 for Division 1. The CIF playoffs for all divisions begin this week.
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
Four OC high school boys water polo teams earn No. 1-rankings in CIF polls
Four Orange County teams are ranked first in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls. JSerra is ranked first in Division 1, San Clemente is atop Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran top-ranked in Division 4. In addition, Newport Harbor, Mater Dei,...
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
