ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest

Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible

The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
CYPRESS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localemagazine.com

6 Date Ideas in San Juan Capistrano for the Adventurous Duo

Discover the Historical Romance of Orange County’s Oldest City. Whether you’re a San Juan local or you’re looking to mix things up, San Juan Capistrano’s historic charm is the perfect setting for rekindling your romance! As the birthplace of Orange County, this time-honored town sits inland of Dana Point and is known for its classical allure. The natural beauty of San Juan has been preserved over the years with farmland and acres of scenic trails. Take a trip down memory lane through the vibrant downtown district decked with brick buildings and saloon-style shops for a break from the hustle and bustle of surrounding cities. There’s so much to see and explore with your sweetheart in this vibrant town!
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Ant Anstead Lists Laguna Beach Beach House for $3.3 Million

Ant Anstead is selling the Laguna Beach, California home he once called the "house of my dreams." The cottage is now on the market for $3.3 million. The British TV host bought the house in May 2021, about 10 months after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall. The cottage was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Bates, Foley Discuss Coastal Erosion, Toll Roads, Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
FULLERTON, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day

Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy