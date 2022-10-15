Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police to take back unwanted prescription drugs
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm the Seal Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal...
localocnews.com
National Teen Driver Safety Week: Oct. 16-22
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 16-22), the Newport Beach Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute...
localocnews.com
A woman was arrested in Tustin in a stolen car with drugs and stolen checks and credit cards
Tustin police officers awoke a sleepy female Parolee after observing drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Further discovered in the vehicle were a set of golf clubs and a California Driver License which had recently been stolen from nearby Tustin residences. Additionally, officers recovered fraudulently possessed...
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, October 10 to October 16, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 10, 2022. Assist Outside Agency...
localocnews.com
Federal judge stops Orange County from opening a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The County of Orange will not be allowed to open a planned cold weather shelter operated by the Salvation Army in Santa Ana this winter, a federal judge has ordered. U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled late Friday, October 14, that because both...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, October 6 to October 14, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 6, 2022. Suspicious...
localocnews.com
Irvine romance scammer pleads guilty to defrauding nearly 20 victims
An Orange County man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for defrauding 19 victims – some of whom he developed romantic relationships with – and then laundering the proceeds of his scheme. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and...
localocnews.com
Orange County Sheriff investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Investigators seek information in Laguna Niguel homicide. Laguna Niguel, Ca. (October 17, 2022) – On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
localocnews.com
OC Workforce Solutions to host Open House Events for community members, businesses, and organizations
Garden Grove, Calif. (October 18, 2022) – Orange County (OC) Workforce Solutions is hosting a series of open house events to welcome Orange County residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to tour the center, meet staff members, and learn more about the array of career and employer services provided at no cost.
localocnews.com
OC bus strike postponed?
KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...
localocnews.com
OC Bus service expected to continue as usual Monday
OC Bus service will continue on Monday, with some delays possible for passengers, as contract talks are expected to resume between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its 150 maintenance employees. OCTA had urged the union to continue negotiations after talks broke off Sunday. Late in the...
localocnews.com
Thank you to all who helped to make the St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta possible
The St. Irenaeus Fall Fiesta Committee Co-Chairs, Jason and Kyeli Roberts and Daniel and Tennille Rozak, would like to give a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to all who helped make the Fiesta possible. Throughout the entire Fiesta, we saw countless smiles, warm embraces, and heard joyous laughter of the community at St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress and St. Irenaeus School. There is no way to adequately thank each individual person, who, without his or her help, the Fiesta would never have been possible.
localocnews.com
O.C. oil spill $50M class action settlement deal reached ￼
A preliminary settlement agreement in the OC oil spill class action litigation was filed late last night. The proposed settlement is subject to Court Approval, and a hearing on a motion for preliminary approval is set for November 16, 2022, in Judge David O. Carter’s courtroom. The pipeline, which...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 19, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to drop back...
localocnews.com
Candidates Vie for State Office in 36th, 38th Senate Districts
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating officer-involved shooting at the 5200 block of East 25th Street
On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male adult suspect was inside of...
localocnews.com
Community invited to Garden Grove Park playground dedication on October 25, 2022
The City of Garden Grove invites the community to attend a dedication event for Garden Grove Park’s new all-inclusive aircraft-themed playground on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The free event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats. The new play area...
localocnews.com
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
localocnews.com
Could By-District Elections Work in San Clemente? Elected Officials, Activists Weigh In
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0