Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
golobos.com
Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
golobos.com
Lobos Host Fresno State for Homecoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, New Mexico outgained New Mexico State, it just didn’t outscore New Mexico State. This week, sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West, the goal is get more points than 2-4 Fresno State, no matter how. The Lobos and Fresno State kick it off in a key matchup that could set up a late season bowl run on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 pm in a game broadcast on FS2 and on the Lobo Radio Network.
golobos.com
Leilani Baker Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico redshirt senior forward Leilani Baker was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. Baker was instrumental in a pair of home wins for the Lobos last week against UNLV and Nevada. In Thursday’s 1-0 victory over UNLV, Baker...
golobos.com
Men’s and Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 17. Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office. The...
golobos.com
Hall of Honor 2022 Class Announced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association has announced that four individuals: Simon Ejdemyr (Soccer), Maja Kovacek (Tennis), Steve Ortiz (Gymnastics), and Tamika Stukes (Basketball) will be inducted into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor on Thursday, November 17. In addition, Carl Jackson (Football) will be inducted as the 2022 Distinguished Service Award winner.
golobos.com
Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman threatens Sheriff Lombardo with charges following UNLV student’s death
The chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission threatened Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with potential charges during a commission meeting on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student.
Speaking their language: Navajo broadcast of NM State game highlights Navajo Nation, lack of Native Americans in college athletics
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On Saturday, New Mexico State beat rival New Mexico on the football field for the first time since 2017, 21-9. The Aggies and Lobos mean a lot to the state, but so do its indigenous people, who have lived in the region for hundreds of years. That history and tradition […]
Las Vegas community developments begin mandatory turf removal ahead of 2026 mandated law
The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
How to vote: Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voting will begin much sooner than that for those who use early voting opportunities. Here's a guide to the different ways you can vote.
Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of […]
beckersasc.com
New Mexico ASC adds 2 knee replacement robots as industry competition heats up
New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopaedics, a 27-physician ASC in Albuquerque, installed the first two Rosa Knee robots in the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Designed by Zimmer Biomet, the Rosa Knee robot for joint replacement costs about $700,000. The technology features 3D preoperative planning tools and...
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos
Make the Road Action Nevada, a local nonprofit focused on Latino and Hispanic voter engagement, launched a seven-figure voter mobilization campaign Thursday to reject “MAGA Republicans” running for office in Nevada. The post Progressive group launches seven-figure voter mobilization effort targeting Nevada Latinos appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
