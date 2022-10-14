ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:17 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the...
GREENBELT, MD
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. At approximately 8:32 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
mpdc.dc.gov

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, October 10, 2022 to Monday, October 17, 2022

Monday, October 10, 2022 to Monday, October 17, 2022. (Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 10, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC

