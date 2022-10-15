Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
KITV.com
Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu
U.S. Navy serviceman Michael Washington's backyard was completely submerged today as water from another water main break on the Navy system made its way into his garage. "I'm just speechless," he said. "I have no words to describe how I'm feeling right now."
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Discovery of sinkhole prompts closure of Kakaako intersection
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of a sinkhole has closed the intersection near Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said Tuesday. The city said all vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the intersection of Halekauwila Street and Cooke Street until further notice. Barriers and...
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Mostly dry conditions with light winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly dry weather and light winds continue with sunshine to start on Tuesday. Afternoon sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and a few isolated showers to interior and mauka sections. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
KITV.com
A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm
Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top...
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Trades fade, High Surf Advisory, Box Jelly Fish possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease up on Monday making things warm and muggy. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Fair weather will continue as diminishing trade winds will produce a land and sea breeze weather pattern through Tuesday. Unsettled and wet weather conditions will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weakening cold front stalls out over the islands. Expect increasing shower trends mainly along the frontal cloud band over the northwestern islands with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy trade winds forecast in the wake of the front. Wet weather continues over the islands of Oahu and Kauai through Friday with brief periods of showers forecast elsewhere through Saturday. More stable conditions with drying trends are forecast on Sunday and Monday as moderate trade winds return to the region.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid liability concerns, state wants to drop licensing program for Waikiki Beach Boys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the beach at Waikiki, you can watch tanned surf instructors in chest-deep water shove the back of large surfboards at just the right second, sending tourists toward the shore. To know how to make that push that can make an entire vacation, the instructor must know...
KITV.com
Water main breaks hit three Oahu locations, 93,000 impacted; boil water advisory in effect
Water main breaks impacted over 93,000 Oahu residents Friday, including on Joint Base Harbor-Hickam, Pearl City Peninsula, and a Salt Lake intersection. The first water main break happened early Friday morning at a HECO Power station off Kamehameha Highway.
Honolulu police investigating fatal crash in Wahiawa
The incident happened on Wilikina Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Zippy’s Kapahulu reopens after arson incident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Zippy’s at Kapahulu has reopened and its offering a reopening special. The restaurant first closed down after an arson incident reported by the Honolulu Police Department on June 9 — resulting in $200,000 in damage. But now customers can have the chance to once again order from the restaurant location and […]
What Happens Now That A Judge Has Blocked Honolulu’s New Short-Term Rental Law?
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a press conference on short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, and he will have two starkly different choices to deal with one of the thorniest controversies facing local government officials in recent years. On one hand the mayor can settle the lawsuit that...
