ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu

Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Discovery of sinkhole prompts closure of Kakaako intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of a sinkhole has closed the intersection near Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said Tuesday. The city said all vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the intersection of Halekauwila Street and Cooke Street until further notice. Barriers and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Mostly dry conditions with light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly dry weather and light winds continue with sunshine to start on Tuesday. Afternoon sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and a few isolated showers to interior and mauka sections. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

A blooming business in Waimanalo, spanning six generations on the farm

Every year around this time crowds of people -- including school children -- visit a 52-acre farm tucked away beneath the Ko'olau mountains. Waimanalo Country Farms has become one of Oahu's most popular attractions for its pumpkin patch and rows of golden blooms that help boost the family business.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Trades fade, High Surf Advisory, Box Jelly Fish possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease up on Monday making things warm and muggy. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Fair weather will continue as diminishing trade winds will produce a land and sea breeze weather pattern through Tuesday. Unsettled and wet weather conditions will move in on Wednesday and Thursday as a weakening cold front stalls out over the islands. Expect increasing shower trends mainly along the frontal cloud band over the northwestern islands with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy trade winds forecast in the wake of the front. Wet weather continues over the islands of Oahu and Kauai through Friday with brief periods of showers forecast elsewhere through Saturday. More stable conditions with drying trends are forecast on Sunday and Monday as moderate trade winds return to the region.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Serious hit-and-run sends two people to the hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard. HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants. According to police, the truck was operated […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Zippy’s Kapahulu reopens after arson incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Zippy’s at Kapahulu has reopened and its offering a reopening special. The restaurant first closed down after an arson incident reported by the Honolulu Police Department on June 9 — resulting in $200,000 in damage. But now customers can have the chance to once again order from the restaurant location and […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy