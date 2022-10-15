Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Girls volleyball championships today, with games airing live on Nā Leo TV, Spectrum
The Big Island high school girls volleyball championships are being held Oct. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Kealakehe Gymnasium in Kailua-Kona. Game 1 features Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy defending their Division II Championship versus Konawaena in a repeat of last year’s Championship. Game 2 features top-ranked Kamehameha Hawaiʻi...
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
KHON2
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
thisweekhawaii.com
Oahu’s Hallowbaloo
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | Nuuanu Ave & Hotel Street, Chinatown Arts District, Honolulu. Hallowbaloo Street Festival has everything you could ever need for a Halloween Party! Lots of Music, Arts, $1,000 Costume Contest, Craft Beer Festival, Ono Eats, Drag Show and $1,000 Pineapple Awards looking for the best costume, plus lots more!! For a full lineup of performances, schedule and lots of parking at the downtown parking lots or catch a Lift or Uber as your designated driver.
KHON2
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
Hawaii’s forbidden trail: 118 rescued on Haiku Stairs since 2010
The popular trail has been a point of contention in the windward community for years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands attend grand return of the colorful Honolulu Pride Parade 2022 through Waikiki
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
KHON2
Allison Izu’s New Showroom in Manoa
Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair’s return to the Blaisdell
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tis the season, at least its approaching and we can tell because holiday craft fairs are starting to slowly make its return back here at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and last weekend was the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair. You better get your Christmas presents done early so you don’t […]
On brink of national ranking, Kahuku remains atop Cover2 Top 12
Kahuku has not been ranked in the Top 25 nationally since 2017.
UH Football’s Peter Manuma honors late mother on the field with support from family and teammates
After back-to-back solid defensive efforts by the University of Hawaii football team, the world toughness hovers around the rapidly progressing program. However, for one Rainbow Warriors that word comes nowhere close to properly defining his strength. Freshman safety, Peter Manuma who has played in all seven games this season, learned at the completion of practice […]
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
KITV.com
Fourth water main break impacts thousands of families on Oahu
Navy officials today confirming a 4th water main break in central Oahu. Some 93,000 residents on the Navy's water line -- are already under a boil water advisory. Homes flooded as U.S. Navy scrambles to fix fourth water main break on Oahu. Streets and backyards for some residents are flooded....
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
KevinMD.com
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
