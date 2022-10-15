Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett commits to Tennesee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You name the Power 5 program and they likely wanted Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett. He’s a four-star prospect and the top ranked receiver in South Carolina for the Class of 2024. He narrowed the list down to 7, and chose to make his final decision on his birthday.
lander.edu
Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen
Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
abccolumbia.com
Argument over football leads to arrest
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
golaurens.com
Laurens Parks and Recreation hosting doubles cornhole league
The Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a doubles cornhole league. Team buy-in is $100. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded to the league winner. Multiple matches will be held every Thursday evening. Food and refreshments will be provided to all participants. To register for the...
golaurens.com
Fuller “Wayne” Avant - Cross Hill
Fuller “Wayne” Avant, age 81, of Cross Hill, and husband of Carol Seckinger Avant, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Colleton County, SC, he was a son of the late Fuller B. and Nadine Fontaine Avant. Wayne retired as Colonel from the US Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant, SC and loved spending time on Lake Greenwood where he lived. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo and enjoyed going on mission trips with Samaritan’s Purse.
golaurens.com
CHS cross country teams hosting annual Turkey Trot
The Clinton High School Cross Country teams will host their annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 19 at Clinton High School. The 5K run will start at 9:00 a.m. with a 1-mile fun run to follow at 10:45 a.m. Registration fees will be $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run.
thechronicle.news
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets near J.H. Williams Middle School, the location of the football stadium.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge; Bricktop’s to open in downtown Greenville
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge … Tiki Light Lounge opens at the Warehouse at Vaughn’s … and Bricktop’s to open in downtown Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 21. Yee-Haw Brewing Co. launches VIP Lounge. Yee-Haw...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
